County commissioners approve $43,000 in tourism funding

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners approved $43,000 worth of funding to two tourism endeavors and approved a change to the tourism board bylaws during its board meeting Monday, Oct. 17.

Brenda Leisy, the county’s tourism director, approached the board about a $15,000 capital improvement grant to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation for its Walk to the Rock project. This project would see a pathway built from the Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center to nearby Chimney Rock.

The total cost for the project is just over $2 million, Leisy said, including $300,000 for trail maintenance. Originally, project leaders had asked for a $100,000 grant, but Leisy said she recommended $15,000 for three reasons.

The trail would not be ADA-compliant. Also, Scotts Bluff County had already provided $50,000 to build the visitor center and Leisy recommended saving money for projects in Scotts Bluff County itself instead of Morrill County.

“It’s less, but I know they have so many people that are contributing and so many grants out for hundreds of thousands of dollars and I don’t think for one minute they’ll have any problem getting the money they’re looking for,” she said. “I think this will help.”

The board reasoned that tourists travel between Morrill and Scotts Bluff Counties often enough and approved the $15,000. The trail is expected to be open by Memorial Day 2023.

Leisy then turned the board’s attention toward sports marketing. In the last few years alone, the county’s investment toward sports-related tourism has been more than $200,000, she said. The county and the City of Gering’s tourism groups joined with the Texas-based Huddle Up Group to develop a strategic sports marketing plan.

This would cost $28,000. Leisy and Karla Niedan-Streeks, the director of the Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau, pitched the funding to the board.

The Huddle Up Group is a good company to partner with, Leisy said, because they provide a playbook of six steps for a strategic plan and not only share opportunities with localities but identify how to implement them.

They’re the only sports marketing group to provide a sports tourism index that allows communities to see how they compare to one another when it comes to sports tourism, Leisy said.

“If you’re trying to bid on projects, you need to know how you compare to other people.”

She added that nearby communities such as Rapid City, Gillette and North Platte had favorable experiences with Huddle Up.

“We feel very comfortable that this is the right company for us to work with,” Niedan-Streeks said.

The board discussed but ultimately agreed to approving the awarding of the $28,000. Commissioner Mark Harris in particular said he has seen recently how sports can drive people to a community.

With the increased focus on sports to drive tourism, Leisy also recommended that the tourism advisory board add sports representatives to its board. The Nebraska Visitors Development Act requires the board to have two lodging representatives on it seven-member board, but the other representatives can come from the attractions, events or transportation fields.

Leisy’s recommendation would not change the number of people on the board but would change the fields its members could be pulled from.

Commissioner Russ Reisig said he felt the wording should be changed to “sports affiliations.”

“When I hear the word ‘sports,’ all I think of is the activity or the game. You add the words ‘sports affiliation,’ I think of games, equipment and facilities,” he said.

The board eventually decided on changing the official words to “sports and affiliates.”