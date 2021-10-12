County commissioners listen to suggestion for use of soon-to-be vacant building

When the Scotts Bluff County Commissioners convened on Monday, Oct. 4, chief among its discussion points involved tossing around ideas with the county-owned building at 1600 10th St.
DHHS’ confirmed it had accepted a bid to relocate to a new space in Scottsbluff.
Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper said the decision was part of an initiative spearheaded by Gov. Pete Ricketts to consolidate state agencies in the county under one roof. While the initiative has the goal of saving taxpayer money, Knapper said, his opinion is that the distance between the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering would lead to more of it being spent.
“I’m trying to wrap my head around seeing this as an opportunity rather than a disappointment,” Knapper said. “All around, I don’t think it’s a good deal for the Nebraska taxpayer.”
The DHHS’ lease expired in July.
The commissioners said the lease for any new tenants at the location should be on a month-to-month basis, rather than a yearly one. They suggested turning the location into a strip mall or a shopping plaza.
Floyd Smith III, a Morrill resident who initially attended the meeting just to listen, spoke up with a potential solution. Smith runs the West Nebraska Family Research and History Center in Scottsbluff, and said he had been in talks with Gering’s library to jointly operate at the building. No one from the library or City of Gering were at the meeting to confirm interest in locating at the site.
Smith said his plan would be for the historical center to occupy the second floor of the building, with the library occupying the first floor. Additional parking space could be used to host traveling museum events.
Smith said both the library foundation and board of trustees had already given their approval for the plan to move forward, though members of neither board have been before the Gering City Council with such a proposal or results of feasibility studies presented publicly. The next step is to have them approach the City of Gering, Smith said, who would then pose the plan to the county.
Smith said he would be interested in the entire property, and would look for additional first floor tenants if the library deal does not pan out. He said his plans are just that for now, with no formal proposals as of yet.
In another matter of something not yet being formally presented, the commissioners also discussed a missing budget from the village of Melbeta. County clerk Kelly Sides said she had reached out to the village’s clerk and accountant, but still has yet to receive any budget. The county has until Oct. 15 to correct anything, but right now, has the village at a $0 tax asking.
“I think Kelly has bent over backwards trying to get ahold of somebody to get it in, but it’s not happening yet,” board chairman Ken Meyer said.
If Melbeta does not send in a budget, it will not receive any tax dollars from the county. When Melbeta’s government supplies their budget, the board of commissioners will need to call an emergency meeting to revise their tax list.
The county commissioners also spoke with representatives from Murphy Tractor and NMC Cat, who provided plans as to how they plan to service the county’s vehicles. NMC Cat had scheduled one servicing per year, and Murphy Tractor had aimed for two. The commissioners said they would prefer both companies perform maintenance twice a year to ensure the county’s vehicles are at optimal levels more often.
To conclude the meeting, the board discussed forming committees which would oversee replacements for two government positions. The county’s director of the geographic information system (GIS) and veteran service coordinator will both soon retire. The committees would be involved in interviewing or reviewing potential applicants to fill those positions.
The board also heard a proposal to have the Morrill County attorney assist Scotts Bluff’s county attorney David Eubanks for the rest of the year.
Eubanks is currently operating with half the staff he normally has available. The board approved the proposal.