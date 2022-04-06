County commissioners terminate highway superintendent Linda Grummert

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate the contract of highway superintendent Linda Grummert during its meeting Monday, April 4. Commissioners questioned Grummert’s behavior and decision-making over two-hours of discussion.

Grummert had been employed by the county since October 2016.

Commissioners had intended on going into executive session for a personnel discussion, according to the agenda. However, Grummert indicated that she wanted to have the discussion in open session.

According to board chairman Ken Meyer, commissioners had previously put Grummert on a week’s suspension for “creating a caustic environment,” being “belligerent” and causing “a tense atmosphere.”

“...We have issues that we’ve visited with Lisa (Rien, Scotts Bluff County human resources director) about in the past, about her attitude (and) about how she handles other people in the community” including vendors and the commissioners themselves, he said.

Much of the discussion hedged around Stegall Road repair work that was first discussed in January 2021 and completed last summer. Discussion about that project became tense as commissioners opted to proceed with plans that were different than those proposed by engineers with MC Schaff and Associates, who didn’t stay on for the construction phase of the project.

Grummert also differed with commissioners about aspects of the project, citing state requirements and other issues cited by engineers. According to the discussion during Monday’s meeting, Meyers and commissioner Russ Reisig claimed Grummert had been badmouthing them to vendors and county employees. They said that stemmed from them disregarding her suggestions during that project. Grummert said the board had not been considering proper maintenance procedure and had made requests against state statute.

Board members and other county employees acknowledged Grummert’s experience.

“Linda is a valuable employee and it would be a loss to the county to lose her expertise and knowledge,” Rien told the board. “However, relations between Linda Grummert, the board of commissioners and other department officials must improve,” citing communication issues and defensiveness as a problem.

She had recommended Grummert work to restore relationships with vendors. Grummert indicated that she would, however, commissioner Mark Reichert argued there was too much animosity for relations to be repaired.

“... Both sides need to listen and respect the other’s opinion and listen with the intent to understand the other’s point of view,” Rien said.

Grummert and members of the board said the other party repeatedly disrespected them.

“I have the feeling that when questions are asked, you want an answer right now,” Grummert said, adding the board often interrupted her proposals. “... I feel like I’m letting you down by not having answers ready right off the top of my head.”

As an example of an inability for her to please the board, she cited financial recommendations being labeled as “inappropriate” despite having saved significant amounts of money.

Meyer proposed a 60-day probation period to reinstate Grummert and evaluate her progress, but then he, joined by Reisig and Reichert, voted that down.

Reisig then proposed terminating her contract. Reisig, Reichert and commissioner Charlie Knapper voted in favor of termination. Meyer and commissioner Mark Harris voted against terminating Grummert.

Steve Baird, deputy highway superintendent, will serve to head the department in the interim.

