County receives positive tourism report

Knapper praised the work Leisy and area school activities directors did to get the golf tournament in the county.

With the recruitment of the golf tournament, Leisy said it gives local tourism officials some experience with the Nebraska School Activities Association that could be valuable going forward.

“When we walked in there, we just blew them away,” Leisy said. “They told us “it’ll be a couple weeks before you hear from us” and I didn’t really know what our chance was, but I was able to call (commissioner chairman Ken Meyer) before I was halfway home and said, ‘We got it.’

“So, we got our foot in the door there, and now we can consider some other events.”

With the success of the girls golf tournament, Leisy said the boys tournament would be a likely target going forward. Meyer said the success of the golf tournament wasn’t lost on activities directors he has spoken with.