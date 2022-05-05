Courier finishes 2nd in Class A sweepstakes

KEARNEY — On Saturday, April 30, the Gering Courier was named runner up in the sweepstakes for Nebraska Press Association's 2022 Better Newspaper Contest for Division A, one of four divisions for weekly or semiweekly papers.

Its sister paper, the Star-Herald, won both the print and digital sweepstakes for daily papers in the contest. This would be the third time in four years for the print award and third time consecutively for the digital award for the Star-Herald.

Several current and former Star-Herald, Courier and Hemingford Ledger writers and advertising staffers also won individual first-place awards in this year’s contest. The Ledger, another sister paper, also competed in Division A.

Results were announced during the annual NPA convention — the group’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic started — Friday and Saturday at Kearney’s Younes Conference Center North.

Members of the New York State Press Association judged entries from participating Nebraska weeklies and dailies. The Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star are NPA members but don’t participate in the contest.

The Stanton Register in northeast Nebraska finished ahead of the Courier in the Division A sweepstakes. Divisions for weekly and semiweekly papers are determined by circulation, though some divisions are combined in particular contest categories.

Following are the Gering Courier finishers in individual 2022 NPA contest:

» Use of computer graphics produced in-house: 3. Olivia Wieseler, 9-11 graphic.

» Reader interaction/contest: 1. Staff, “Kid Scoop.”

» Sports action photo: 1. Mark Rein, “WNCC dunk.”

» Sports feature photo: 1. Jeff Van Patten, “Seiler Celebrates”; 3. Mark Rein, “Winkler Wave.”

» Sports page: 3. Staff.

» Sports feature writing: 1. Jeff Van Patten, “Advocate says NSAA wronged deaf wrestler.”

» Feature photography: 3. Olivia Wieseler, “Harvest Festival.”

» Personal column: 3. Olivia Wieseler.

» Use of color — news: 2. Olivia Wieseler, Dec. 9 front page.

» Breaking news: 2. Maunette Loeks, “Vista Trend fire near Gering damages 3,600 acres.”

» Feature series: 2. Emily Krzyzanowski, “Senior Spotlight Series.”

» Entertainment story: 2. Olivia Wieseler, “Those summer nights”; 3. Olivia Wieseler, “Matt Hebbert performs on stage for first time in nearly four years.”

» Editorial page: 1. Staff.

» Headline writing: 1. Staff, Sept. 30 issue.

» General excellence: 3. Staff.

» Youth coverage: 3. Olivia Wieseler, staff.

» Best Newspapers in Education program: 1. Olivia Wieseler.