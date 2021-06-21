Courier wins awards in Nebraska Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest

The Gering Courier won a total of eight awards in the weeklies category of the Nebraska Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest on Thursday, June 17.

“Coming off such a tough year for newspapers and communities, it is very rewarding to be recognized for the efforts we put forth to keep our community informed,” Gering Courier publisher Rich Macke said.

The Gering Courier won one first, three second and five third place awards.

“Having been in the industry as long as I have, it is an honor to work with such a high quality team,” Macke said.

Gering Courier Awards:

1st place

Gering Courier – Single Feature Story – New way to communicate by Mark McCarthy

2nd Place

Gering Courier – Feature Photography – Moving the herd by Mark McCarthy

Gering Courier - In-Depth Writing – Hispanic organ Donation by Mark McCarthy

Gering Courier - Special Single Section – Oregon Trail Days by staff

3rd pace