Courier wins awards in Nebraska Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest

The Gering Courier won a total of eight awards in the weeklies category of the Nebraska Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest on Thursday, June 17.
“Coming off such a tough year for newspapers and communities, it is very rewarding to be recognized for the efforts we put forth to keep our community informed,” Gering Courier publisher Rich Macke said.
The Gering Courier won one first, three second and five third place awards.
“Having been in the industry as long as I have, it is an honor to work with such a high quality team,” Macke said.
Gering Courier Awards:
1st place
Gering Courier – Single Feature Story – New way to communicate by Mark McCarthy
2nd Place
Gering Courier – Feature Photography – Moving the herd by Mark McCarthy
Gering Courier - In-Depth Writing – Hispanic organ Donation by Mark McCarthy
Gering Courier - Special Single Section – Oregon Trail Days by staff
3rd pace
Gering Courier – Small Ad – Bowl Bound by Duncan Baker & Ashley Young
Gering Courier – Classified page – Gering Courier by Peggi Carabajal, Andrew James, Chera Gabis & Dalene Louden
Gering Courier – Single Retail Advertising Idea Color – Monument Physical Therapy – Less Pain by Candy Wills & Dalene Louden
Gering Courier – Single Retail Advertising Idea Black & White – Gering Garden Center by Duncan Baker & Ashley Young
Gering Courier – Editorial page by staff