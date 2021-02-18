Court documents detail allegations against former Gering councilman

Court affidavits provide more details about the arrest of a former Gering City councilman.

Parrish Abel, 52, of Gering, has been charged with committing intentional child abuse, not resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony; tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony; and intruding on a person without consent, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Nebraska State Patrol began investigating on Jan. 26 after the Gering Police Department received a complaint.

Investigators conducted a forensic interview with a teen girl, who is under the age of 18, and the girl's mother. In the interview, the girl alleged that Abel had entered her room in the early morning hours of July 27, 2020, and attempted to lift her blankets while she was presumed to be sleeping. At the time, the girl was naked and said she pretended to be asleep, moving her legs and body attempting to stay covered until Abel left.

The girl confronted Abel in a text message, who denied anything had happened, but then allegedly asked the girl not to tell her mother.

The arrest affidavit says that phone evidence was reviewed as part of the investigation.