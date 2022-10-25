COVER TO COVER: Parable of a Sower graphic adaptation

Few books grab me just by looking at the cover, but the graphic adaptation of Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler did. When I opened the book and saw the artwork come to life, I knew I had to read it. Parable of the Sower is book one in the Earthseed series. When asked to write a book review I immediately knew this was the book I wanted to read and review.

First let me begin with how Ms. Butler described herself to give potential readers a look into her very interesting mind and why she wrote this book. She called herself “a pessimist if I’m not careful, a feminist, a Black, a former Baptist, an oil-and water combination of ambition, laziness, insecurity, uncertainty and drive.”

This post-apocalyptic book is set in the not-too-distant future and follows climate change and social inequality in the United States. It follows Lauren Olamina who has hyper empathy syndrome. Lauren lives in the outskirts of Los Angeles in a walled in neighborhood to keep the inhabitants safe from the outside world.

"All successful life is adaptable, opportunistic and tenacious." These words become all too clear when Lauren is displaced from her home and begins traveling to find a place to call home. They also become a motto for all the characters you meet. With every day they lived, they had to adapt to their surroundings and the adversity and obstacles they were faced with. Survival - that is the key. It is everything for the promise of a new tomorrow.

"Your teachers are all around you. All that you perceive, all that you experience, all that is given to you, or taken from you, all that you love or hate, need or fear will teach you. If you will learn.” Lauren learns this as she grows into an adult. She comes to teach this to the people that she allies with on her journey to a new life.

As I read this book, I was moved by the fact that Ms. Butler chose to write about so many topics that other authors are hesitant to write about. When she wrote this book, she was not denying what was going on in the world. This book opens the mind and creates a chance for open and honest discussions.

I now look forward to reading the sequel “Parable of the Talents.” I also plan to read her other books. That is how moved I was by Ms. Butler's writing. If you want to read more books by Ms. Butler, you can find Kindred in our collection and both Parable of the Sower and Parable of the Talents in Overdrive. Also, new to the library are King of Battle and Blood by Scarlett St Clair, Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison.