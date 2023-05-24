This summer at Gering Public Library is packed with activities. The summer reading program theme this year is “All Together Now.” We're focusing on kindness, friendship, unity, and giving back to the community and the earth. All ages can take part in our programs this summer — not just kids and teens — but since I’m the youth services librarian, that’s what we’re talking about.

Our youngest patrons (birth through preschool) are invited to our Story Time and Activity Days every Wednesday in June at 10 a.m. Meet us at the library for stories, songs and a fun-filled hour of play and learning. Our themed weeks include music, friendship, community helpers and feelings. These activities are sure to be fun. We’re planning to build blanket forts, try yoga, and so much more!

For elementary students, we have several community partners helping us create great programs this year. Partners include Keep Scottsbluff Gering Beautiful, a Master Gardener, and Gering High School band instructor Emily Hauck. Kids can learn how to make seed paper, explore the relationship between plants and pollinators, and discover some of the amazing instruments out there. We’ll also be painting flower pots and making some instruments of our own.

Older students going into sixth through 12th grade are invited to our teen programs. These include a Bad Art Night, indigo tie dye, adventure journals, and an anime night. Teens can join our summer program to enjoy snacks and make new friends. Teens can also earn community service hours by helping with programs for younger kids and joining our Teen Advisory Group (TAG). TAG will start near the end of our summer reading program. TAG is an opportunity for teens to help plan library events and choose books for the collection. It’s a great way to get involved.

That’s not all that we have planned this June, though. Everyone is invited to our family events, including our annual pool party, a movie at the Midwest, a night at the zoo, and a performance by juggler Peter Brunette. Families are also invited to Drums of the World, an interactive performance by musician Michael Fitzsimmons that showcases drums from many different countries.

Finally, let’s talk about reading. Kids and teens can earn prizes when they check in library books or complete an activity card. We have a ton of small prizes, door prizes and two grand prizes per age group. We also have our Summer Reading School Challenge trophy, which goes to the Gering school that checks out the most books this summer.

Kick-off for a fun-filled summer is on May 31 from 3-5 p.m. at Legion Park, but if you can’t make the kick-off, that’s OK! Stop in the library in June to sign up, but keep in mind that activities start the first week of June.