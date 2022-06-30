COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 available locally next week

Children at least 6 months old can now receive COVID-19 shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s endorsement of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccine has been approved for children ages 6 months to 5 years as of June 18.

Following the announcement, Panhandle Public Health District released details about how families can get their children vaccinated.

“Medical and public health experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, recommend that children and adolescents age 6 months and older get a COVID vaccine to help protect them from contracting and spreading the virus,” the press release reads.

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell told the Gering Courier that Scotts Bluff County will have a walk-in clinic that offers all COVID-19 vaccines for all ages at the Scotts Bluff County Immunization Clinic, located at 313 W 38th St. in Scottsbluff. The clinic is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For children ages 6 months to 5 years, those vaccines will likely be available starting Tuesday, July 5, Schnell said.

“Scientists have done a lot of research and they’ve outweighed the vaccine safety concerns versus if someone gets COVID and how it could affect them,” Schnell said. “There has been a lot of review and scientific research done with this, so the safety is there.”

However, speaking to a health care provider or nurse at the clinic is advised for parents who have questions.

As with earlier news about the COVID-19 vaccination, misinformation is a concern, so health officials encourage families to get information from reliable sources and to visit with their health care provider or pediatrician about options.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey in May, the majority of parents with children under 5 feel they don’t have enough information about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for children. Of those surveyed, nearly 40% also said they felt information released on the younger age group by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to be confusing.

However, the CDC website offers families useful resources to help navigate the available vaccines and risks. Throughout the trial process, experts determined what dosage and series would be safe and effective for children, making the review process longer than for adults.

According to a CDC preliminary document on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine products, vials will continue to be labeled and color-coded by age. Current distribution of the vaccine for ages 12 years and older comes in a gray container and for ages 5 through 11 in an orange container. The proposed color for 6 months through 4 years is maroon.

“Scientists and medical experts have worked to ensure the vaccine is safe for children and adolescents ages 6 months to 17 years old,” the release states. “Before being authorized for children, these experts completed their review of safety and effectiveness data from clinical trials involving thousands of children.

“What’s more, 22 million children and adolescents ages 5-17 have already received the COVID vaccine.”

A similar document for the Moderna vaccine is being developed.

When asked about the protocols for storing and administering the vaccine to this new age group, referred to as Tender Care, Schnell said they will have the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available soon. The public can call 308-630-1126 for more information about the vaccines ahead of next week.

Health care providers encourage children and youth people to get the vaccine after a recent study posted to the medRxiv pre-print server found that COVID-19 was the ninth leading cause of death among children and youth, from birth to 19 years old, in the United States between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2022. COVID also ranked as the top infectious respiratory-disease-causing death.

“While children and adolescents are typically at lower risk than adults of becoming severely ill or hospitalized from COVID, it is still possible,” PPHD said in its release. “The vaccine is the best way to protect children from becoming severely ill or having long-lasting health impacts due to COVID.”

Research has found the risk of a child having serious adverse reaction to the COVID vaccine to be very low. However, one rare complication linked to the COVID vaccine is myocarditis — inflammation of the heart. Data found this complication to be a higher risk among young males.

“I would recommend for families with children who have health issues to discuss it with their provider,” Schnell said.

Ahead of the fall, Schnell said the news that the Tender Care group can become vaccinated will hopefully reduce COVID-19 numbers and transmission. She also hopes families sees this as an opportunity to prepare their children for the fall.

“Day care kids and school-aged kids are out and about around other children and in the community, so that day care setting and school setting makes them more exposed,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t have severe symptoms, so they might be passing it to groups that are more immune compromised.”

Research has also shown that about half of kids hospitalized with COVID-19 in Nebraska did not have previous medical problems.

“I think a lot of people want to stop and think, ‘Well, my kid’s healthy, so they won’t end up in the hospital with COVID.’ That’s not what we’ve seen. It’s been about half and half,” she said.

“We really need to consider that this is a vaccine like your other childhood vaccines that decrease the amount of disease in the community,” Schnell said. “Protect not only your children, but those around them because there are still those who aren’t able to get vaccinated — children who are 6 months and younger.”

To find a local vaccine provider, visit https://tinyurl.com/37y7shhw.

