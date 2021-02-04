 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crew begins demolition of former Packerland building
0 comments

Crew begins demolition of former Packerland building

Crew begins demolition of former Packerland building

Crew members tore down the old Packerland building on Jan. 28.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Star-Herald

Paul Reed Construction began tearing down the old Packerland building Thursday, Jan. 28. Equipment manager Mark Knaub said as far as he knew, there were no plans for the property at the moment. “We’re not in the packing business,” he said. He said no grant was used for the demolition that he knew of. The Packerland building has been standing empty along 7th Street in Gering since it closed in 2005.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News