Crew begins demolition of former Packerland building

Paul Reed Construction began tearing down the old Packerland building Thursday, Jan. 28. Equipment manager Mark Knaub said as far as he knew, there were no plans for the property at the moment. “We’re not in the packing business,” he said. He said no grant was used for the demolition that he knew of. The Packerland building has been standing empty along 7th Street in Gering since it closed in 2005.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Olivia Wieseler
Reporter
Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing oliva.wieseler@starherald.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today