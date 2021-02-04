Crew begins demolition of former Packerland building

Paul Reed Construction began tearing down the old Packerland building Thursday, Jan. 28. Equipment manager Mark Knaub said as far as he knew, there were no plans for the property at the moment. “We’re not in the packing business,” he said. He said no grant was used for the demolition that he knew of. The Packerland building has been standing empty along 7th Street in Gering since it closed in 2005.