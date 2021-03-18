Crude oil prices driving up gas prices at the pump

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith told the Courier last week he sees that cancellation as a factor in fuel prices.

“That was not a mere nod by President Biden to extremists on the left, it was a bow,” Smith said. “Consumers are going to foot the bill. We’ve already seen gas prices go up. It’s not just because of the pipeline, but the canceling of the pipeline, especially this late in the process has a very chilling impact on investment, our relationship with Canada and ultimately consumers get kicked because of what I consider broken energy policy simply because the president is trying to curry favor with the far left.”

At its March 4 meeting, OPEC announced it would maintain crude oil production cuts through April with few exceptions. In February, OPEC cuts combined with the supply disruptions to create a withdrawal of 3.7 million barrels per day, according to the EIA.

In it’s latest monthly report, OPEC said demand will rise nearly 6 million barrels per day in 2021, but said demand was still hampered as people held off on travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Total oil demand is foreseen to reach 96.3 million bpd with most consumption appearing in the second half,” OPEC said in the report.