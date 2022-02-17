 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CSC announces President's List
0 Comments

CSC announces President's List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chadron State College has announced the names of 324 students on the President's List with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Gering students named to the President’s List were: Coleton Bevins, Jace Demeranville, Tukker Romey, Hayley Stein, Porter Robbins, Kaylee Bohnsack, Melissa Moreno, Sarah Wagoner, Brandon Wallace.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News