CSC announces President's List

Chadron State College has announced the names of 324 students on the President's List with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Gering students named to the President’s List were: Coleton Bevins, Jace Demeranville, Tukker Romey, Hayley Stein, Porter Robbins, Kaylee Bohnsack, Melissa Moreno, Sarah Wagoner, Brandon Wallace.