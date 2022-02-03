CSC celebrates undergraduate and graduate commencement

CHADRON – Eighty-three Chadron State College graduate candidates and 127 undergraduate candidates will be recognized during a combined ceremony Friday, Dec. 17 in the Chicoine Center. Grounds supervisor Lucinda Mays was honored as the commencement speaker.
Following is the list of candidates from Gering, by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Gering: Shauna Schneider
Bachelor of Science in Education
Gering: Melissa Moreno***
Master of Science in Education
Gering: Crystal Patterson
Undergraduate candidates, who have earned academic honors, are designated as follows: ***Summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0 GPA.