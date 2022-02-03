 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CSC celebrates undergraduate and graduate commencement
0 Comments

CSC celebrates undergraduate and graduate commencement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON – Eighty-three Chadron State College graduate candidates and 127 undergraduate candidates will be recognized during a combined ceremony Friday, Dec. 17 in the Chicoine Center. Grounds supervisor Lucinda Mays was honored as the commencement speaker.

Following is the list of candidates from Gering, by degree.

Bachelor of Arts

Gering: Shauna Schneider

Bachelor of Science in Education

Gering: Melissa Moreno***

Master of Science in Education

Gering: Crystal Patterson

Undergraduate candidates, who have earned academic honors, are designated as follows: ***Summa cum laude, 3.9-4.0 GPA.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News