Deines Irrigation Recognized by Reinke Manufacturing

DESHLER – Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Deines Irrigation as one of the highest selling dealers in their territory.

Both dealership locations, in Gering and Torrington, earned Diamond Pride awards for their performance in the last year.

“We are proud to honor the team at Deines with these awards,” said Chris Roth, Reinkepresident. “Through the years, they’ve dedicated themselves to supporting the growers in their area. We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”