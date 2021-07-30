Despite a rough start, 2-year-old River Corbit won’t let life knock him down

However, the financial, emotional and spiritual burden has been quite real as they go through this journey to help their son. That’s why their church, Gering Zion, threw them a fundraiser on the afternoon of Sunday, July 25.

“Pastor Tim had mentioned to us that they want to do something above and beyond for our family,” the Corbits said. “They commit to pray for River every single Sunday. They pray for him as a congregation where they have his picture up, and they just lift him up in prayer. Jow did we feel? We’re very humbled.”

Though it has been a rough start to life for River, he doesn’t let his condition stop him from living life to the fullest.

“His laughter is so precious, and he is full of life,” his family said. “Full of life. His smile is infectious. Any person that sees him just comments how bright and alive he is … he will run as hard as anyone else, and he will play as hard as anyone else … From sunup to sundown, he literally lives life to the fullest.”

Through all the ups and downs of the journey so far, though, River has reminded his family what life should truly look like.

“River, for us, has pointed out love, patience, kindness, self-control … River is the definition of what someone truly should live life like,” his parents said. “(We) don’t know that many people will understand that, but he’s not letting anything stopped him. (We) think it’s affected (us) more than it’s affected him. … He is our constant calibration, for sure, of what life should be about. That is the truth.”

