Developing a new way to communicate

Bible translation is never an easy task.
Typically, translators will go back to the original Greek or Latin text and translate those words into the new language. It’s often painstaking, time-consuming work.
But what about when the new language has never had a written form before?
That’s what faced Dave Parrish when he went to Papua New Guinea and embarked on a translation for the Mbore people there through Pioneer Bible Translators. There are roughly 860 languages in Papua New Guinea, and when Parrish, now the president of Summit Christian College in Gering, arrived, Mbore was entirely a spoken language.
When Parrish was attending Summit (then Platte Valley Bible College), Al Hamilton spoke at the college and that presentation hit home with Parrish.
“He had just been to Papua New Guinea and talked about his experience on the Sepic River with people who didn’t have a Bible in their own mother tongue,” Parrish said. “That was very moving and very convincing that something needs to be done. As a result of that message, I thought, ‘Man, the whole college is going to wind up going into the Bible translation market.’ It was a little bit of a surprise to find out I was the only one out of my fellow students who caught this as something we really needed to do.”
Dave was engaged at the time to his future wife, Alice at the time, and once they discussed what the goal was, Alice was on board as well, although she had never ventured very far from her hometown in Bayard.
The first stop was linguistics school in Dallas for training in developing languages by asking questions and figuring out words based on the answers given.
After arriving in the country and discovering the extreme humidity and various slimy creatures native to the country, the Parrishes settled in with their two young daughters. A third daughter was born while they were in the country.
Before any Bible translation work could begin, Dave Parrish first had to learn the spoken language and create a written language for the Mbore people.
“You can’t sit down and learn this language,” he said. “There’s no one teaching the language, so the only way you’re going to learn it is you have to go into the village. … It took me a full three years before I felt comfortable with speaking the Mbore language. I would say it was about eight years into it before I would consider myself fluent.”
Parrish said learning the language is done through mimickery and figuring out symbols for the alphabet based on the sounds that are relevant to the language. In the Mbore language, more than 100 symbols were whittled down to 19 characters.
Over the course of time, Parrish worked with tribal natives to learn the words and create the rules of the written language and grammar, then the process of using that language to translate the Bible could begin.
“In the process of all that, you make a lot of friends,” Parrish said. “’Who’s this weird guy coming in and asking all these questions?’ I often said my job was to provide the entertainment for the village.”
The locals would always make time to help with the learning, and some came on board to help with the translation project.
The national language of Papua New Guinea is English, so children in the schools were learning that language although they didn’t really understand what they were learning. Teaching the written Mbore language would be another hurdle.
“Some of the things I tried didn’t work,” Parrish said. “One of the reasons it didn’t work is they had gone for thousands of years without reading, why should they start now? We had to figure out a lot about their culture and how their culture worked before we could get any kind of a training program going in there that really made sense for them.”
Dave and Alice Parrish returned to the United States after 17 years in Papua New Guinea because of Dave’s health. It would be another 17 years before the New Testament translation was completed for the Mbore people in 2017. The years of work were worth it in the end, Parrish said.
“We saw it making a difference in their lives even before we left,” he said. “Even then, I saw the Mbore people taking responsibility. The children were learning to read, and they had volunteer teachers in most of the villages. We had 10 schools running at one point. The leaders were all in support of the translation.
“When we first came in, nobody knew what we were doing and why we were doing it. To see them come along and develop and see this becoming theirs, and their taking responsibility for it, and even the translation team step up and work with me to where they could work independently, to me, the process was just as important as the end product. One of the things we wanted was to be able to leave with people who knew, not just that we gave them a Bible and they could read it, but they had experience in developing it, and this was theirs, the translation they had done, and all the people were engaged in its development.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!