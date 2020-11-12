Developing a new way to communicate

“We saw it making a difference in their lives even before we left,” he said. “Even then, I saw the Mbore people taking responsibility. The children were learning to read, and they had volunteer teachers in most of the villages. We had 10 schools running at one point. The leaders were all in support of the translation.

“When we first came in, nobody knew what we were doing and why we were doing it. To see them come along and develop and see this becoming theirs, and their taking responsibility for it, and even the translation team step up and work with me to where they could work independently, to me, the process was just as important as the end product. One of the things we wanted was to be able to leave with people who knew, not just that we gave them a Bible and they could read it, but they had experience in developing it, and this was theirs, the translation they had done, and all the people were engaged in its development.”