Anniversary Dick & Sharon Rahmig Dick and Sharon Rahmig will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary on July 18th, 2021. Their children, Chad & Dianna Rahmig, Stephanie & Marvin Lockman, Robert & Amber Rahmig along with their grandchildren, Rustin Rahmig, Tegan (Logan) Woodward, Austin Rahmig, Cory (Pasiensia) Lockman, Marissa Lockman, Kassadie Rahmig, Chance Rahmig, Lillianna Rahmig and Tarrin Rahmig, would like to wish them a very blessed day and honor their Golden Anniversary with a card shower. Please send cards to: Dick and Sharon Rahmig, 220714 County Road R, Gering, NE 69341.
Dick and Sharon Rahmig celebrate anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sixty cattle with horns the same length as their body will be arriving in Gering on Wednesday to prepare for their trek down 10th Street in th…
“Something evil’s lurkin’ in the dark” around Gering Junior High School as the high school summer band marches to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”…
The Legacy of the Plains Museum is welcoming eight new longhorn calves.
Harry and Noi Sato both grew up in Fukushima, Japan. Harry immigrated first, joining a large Japanese immigration movement destined for Hawaii…
Gering C4K met with local daycare providers.
A look back at this week through the decades.
Hardly anyone would naturally assume that without Nebraska the Allied Forces wouldn’t have won World War II. However, that is exactly what aut…
The traditional second weekend in July event that celebrates local settlers who traveled the Oregon Trail is back full-fledged this year after…
Gering City Band will be performing at Legion Park today, Thursday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.
The Allred family will host their 25th annual fireworks show at Five Rocks this Saturday, July 3.