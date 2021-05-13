Dishmans, Doll collaborate to open Ace Hardware in Gering

Gering has a new hardware business after years of behind-the-scenes work by Ben and Kerri Dishman and Andy Doll. Ace Hardware opened its doors Monday, April 19 for a soft opening, filling a need in the market and offering jobs to members of the community.
The Dishmans, who own Fresh Foods grocery store in Gering, learned Ace Hardware has a program where grocery store owners can also sell hardware products in the store, but Ben Dishman said they did not have the room for it. Through a relationship with Doll, co-owner of Johnson Cashway, they worked for the past several years to bring Ace into the community.
“Ben and Andy Doll were talking one night and Andy was like ‘Hey, I’d love to have an Ace. I can move my business and you can put Ace where Johnson Cashway was,’” Kerri said. “We really wanted to find a way to help Gering grow and provide more jobs and more retail, which provides more tax base for us.”
“We wanted to keep it in Gering,” Ben said. “We wanted to have that ‘helpful hardware place’ in town. It’s nice to have something close that people can access.”
Ben has 30 years of retail experience, working in various roles in the grocery business since the age of 16. His mother’s side of the family worked in the grocery business, so Ben followed suit. His first job was as a carry out.
Now, he is taking on a new challenge as he journeys into the hardware business.
He said fostering relationships with his team and customers is what keeps him in the business.
“We’ve had somewhat of a success in retail and it’s fun to not only grow myself, but to watch other people grow in our business,” he said. “That’s probably the most rewarding part.”
Doll decided to construct a new building for his business next door to the current location at 1900 Tenth St. and turned the 10,000 sq. ft. space into Ace Hardware. Doll has 25 years of construction and hardware experience that he brought to the process. As the building owner, he will be involved in the daily operations of Ace Hardware as well as Johnson Cashway.
“People can go pick up their lumber and then come next door here and pick up everything else that goes with it,” Ben said.
As part of the deal, Doll agreed to no longer stock hardware items with a few exceptions.
The original Johnson Cashway building was completely remodeled with new shelving and floors before being stocked with over 35,000 items. Cozad Signs replaced the exterior sign with an Ace Hardware sign ahead of the product arriving.
“I credit Andy Doll for setting all that up,” Ben said. “He did a great job. It turned out fantastic.”
Over the next month, Ben said his team will complete on-the-job training to ensure every helpful hardware employee can assist customers’ needs. They also applied for a $45,000 grant through LB840 funds, which will help with the costs to train the staff.
“We’re taking them through an extensive training program and just trying to get a feel for where everything is at in the store,” he said. “I had to hire a bunch of people to help me out in my stores, so we could open this up. We truly did this for the community of Gering.”
They are currently accepting applications, which can be picked up at the store. Ace Hardware will employ between 15 to 18 people, with a salary range of $10 to $12 per hour.
“Andy Doll and I have made some sacrifices to bring this to the town and we look forward to seeing people here,” Ben said.
Gering’s Ace Hardware will hold an official grand opening May 21-23.
“We’re just excited to bring something new to our communities and help the people in this area get what they need,” Kerri said.