Dishmans, Doll collaborate to open Ace Hardware in Gering

Now, he is taking on a new challenge as he journeys into the hardware business.

He said fostering relationships with his team and customers is what keeps him in the business.

“We’ve had somewhat of a success in retail and it’s fun to not only grow myself, but to watch other people grow in our business,” he said. “That’s probably the most rewarding part.”

Doll decided to construct a new building for his business next door to the current location at 1900 Tenth St. and turned the 10,000 sq. ft. space into Ace Hardware. Doll has 25 years of construction and hardware experience that he brought to the process. As the building owner, he will be involved in the daily operations of Ace Hardware as well as Johnson Cashway.

“People can go pick up their lumber and then come next door here and pick up everything else that goes with it,” Ben said.

As part of the deal, Doll agreed to no longer stock hardware items with a few exceptions.

The original Johnson Cashway building was completely remodeled with new shelving and floors before being stocked with over 35,000 items. Cozad Signs replaced the exterior sign with an Ace Hardware sign ahead of the product arriving.