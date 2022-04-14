Dispatchers help others behind the scenes by taking the emergency calls

In the basement of the Scotts Bluff County Administration building, the console in the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center buzzes with the sound of important emergency calls. Small teams of dispatchers work to answer them, keeping first responders and the general populace safe and informed.

Scotts Bluff County 911 coordinator Tyler Rexus started working as a dispatcher in Seward County when he was just 22. He worked there for around a dozen years, then tried other jobs. He was drawn back to the call center, though, because he felt it was an important job to do.

“I would say that most people do it because they want to do a job that matters,” Rexus said. “A lot of other positions I’ve held in my life ... you know, you’re doing a job, but it’s not really life or death, that kind of thing. It’s more mundane.

“People want excitement; they want to be able to help people. That’s really what they do. They’re there to help the public, they’re there to help the other responders and make sure they’re kept safe.”

Rexus oversees the frontline supervisors who manage the dispatchers. Usually, one handles Scottsbluff police calls, one takes Gering police calls and medical calls, and another answers the sheriff’s office calls and those for smaller police departments.

Dispatcher Adri Webber said, “If done correctly, the job is very rewarding, knowing that you’re part of a team that takes care of the well-being of our community and ensuring the safety of our officers.”

She said the job is not an easy one. Rexus agreed, saying just 3 percent of people have the right combination of intelligence, demeanor and multitasking skills to be dispatchers.

Because of that, Rexus said maintaining a workforce is crucial. He said it takes around a year for dispatchers to reach peak efficiency. Currently, the Scotts Bluff County dispatch crew has a variety of experience levels, ranging from 10 weeks to more than 30 years.

“Way back when I was young and foolish, I decided I wanted to be able to help people,” dispatcher and supervisor Nancy Neal said. “I’ve been here since June of '89, but I’ve got five years at Box Butte County. My average day, it varies. A lot of calls are just people needing to talk to officers.” Neal estimated the communications center averages around 70 calls per day.

The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center is the fourth-busiest 911 center in the state due to its large geographic reach. Despite their busy schedules, the dispatchers are all close co-workers.

“It can be really fun. These girls are eager to learn and they’re good at what they do,” Neal said of her co-workers.

Deputy Sheriff Troy Brown said dispatchers provide a one-point contact for everyone in the county to reach out to emergency services. He said they also coordinate with gas and electric services, schools and the county’s roads department.

Having emergency response experience can help dispatchers. Ashley Maschmeier has been with the Gering Fire Department since 2018 and has spent the last year as a dispatcher, too.

“I guess having knowledge from the fire side out in the field and coming here, it helps with taking certain types of calls. You’re better able to send people the resources they need and better understand it,” she said.

Dispatchers need to be up-to-date with both their training and their technology.

The second week in April is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, or “Dispatchers Appreciation Week.” For all the hard work they put in, the dispatchers across the country will be recognized.

“I usually drop off big old gigantic bags of M&Ms or something,” Rexus said. Other agencies they serve drop off other treats and cards. “I think you do (feel appreciated). You mostly feel satisfied because what you do is fulfilling. At the end of the day, you’re like ‘Wow, I really made a difference.'”

The people in this crucial hub of communications often work behind the scenes, but this is one week for them to be celebrated.

“It really is not a job that gets a lot of daily praise,” Rexus said. Most of the time, it’s their mistakes, not their hard work and successes, that are spotlighted. “... For us, as long as we’re really not being talked about, then we know we’re doing a good job.”

