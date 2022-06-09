Dive in: Gering pool staff ready for the season.

With summer time approaching, Gering pool has just opened back up to celebrate the season.

As some businesses struggle to fill positions, the Gering pool hasn’t experienced those issues, which will help lead to a full season of summer fun. Hailey Rickey, a pool manager at the Gering pool, said that staffing went well this summer.

“We’ve had a lot of returning guards. I think it’s the highest rate of returning guards I have ever seen in my years over at the pool and we had all of our staffing done I want to say mid-April so it was great.”

Anyone who wants to complete an application for a position at the Gering pool can find applications on the Gering website or at the city office.

In order to prepare for the season, there is a lot to be done, Rickey said.

“To get ready for the season, we do a lot of paperwork stuff. We put out a lot of press releases. We order a lot of stuff for the pool. It’s a lot of working with different departments in the city just to make sure everything can come together and we can open.”

A lifeguard at the Gering pool, Maddie Seiler, said she likes being a lifeguard.

“There are a bunch of different people who are here and it’s just a lot of fun, even though it is a huge responsibility,” Seiler said. “We have fun with it with lessons and just when we have breaks, we just go jump in together. We just kind of really bonded with each other this year.”

As a lifeguard, Seiler must also get ready for the season.

“We have in-services every week to help us prepare in case something were to happen. We would need to be ready because it could be a life or death moment,” she said.

People who go to the pool, such as Eli Patton, were happy to see it open for the season.

“The life guards are nice and just going to swim in general,” Patton said of the things he enjoys.

There are some expanded offerings at the pool this year, in addition to the usual swim times and lessons.

“We just introduced a new lap swim from 6:30 to 8 in the mornings that runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Rickey said. “Swimming lesson dates are June 6 through June 17, June 20 through July 1 and July 18 through July 29. Those run from 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. We do a lap swim from noon to 1 p.m., open swim from 1 to 5 p.m., family hours are 5 to 6 p.m. and open swim again from 5 to 8 p.m.”

Any information needed for swimming lessons can be found at the Gering city office or the public can call the pool during its business hours, 308-436-1876.