Do your part to prevent fires

My experience with fire is pretty limited.
There was that time in the Kmart parking lot when the engine of my 1978 Ford Thunderbird caught fire and a guy with a fire extinguisher put it out for me.
Then there was a time when I was covering a grass fire when a firefighter handed me a hose and told me to put out a hot spot for him. Nope, not going to say what agency it was.
I’ve been in the bucket of the aerial truck used by the Scottsbluff Fire Department, but that was the result of me making a wise crack about some rescue training they were doing, repelling from the bucket on a rope. I believe I said something about “playing hangman” and the next thing I knew I was up in the bucket looking down on the world.
Far too often lately, other reporters and I have been on scene at fires in the community that have caused extensive destruction and even the loss of a life, so I talked with Gering Fire Department Chief Nathan Flowers about what all of us can do to help prevent them.
Flowers said initial numbers indicate a substantial increase in the number of fires in 2020 compared to the previous year.
“The past 12 months came in waves,” Flowers said. “We would have multiples stacked up all the time. Usually, it’s completely random.”
In speaking with the state fire marshal, Flowers said that trend was not unusual to Gering, and the trend is concerning.
“A lot of people are turning it to people being at home more,” Flowers said of activity during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re seeing more electrical fires because there’s mor electricity being used. We’re seeing more cooking fires because people are staying at home cooking more, and just generally staying at home. That could be an answer as to why we are having an increase in fires, but we are definitely seeing some.”
Generally speaking, the frequency of fires is random, but Flowers said there are a number of possible contributing factors.
“This year, we’re seeing a drought year, so we’ve seen an increase in our wildfires, but our structure fires have seen a large increase this year as well, so we’re trying to figure that out,” Flowers said.
We can all do our part to help make our homes and workplaces as safe as possible, and Flowers had some suggestions.
“Space heaters and fireplaces are always our big concern at this time of year,” he said. “Make sure that we have our fireplaces cleaned out and operating correctly. Make sure that we are tending to our cooking needs and not leaving anything unattended. Maintain your usual use of electrical. Please don’t run extension cords. Extension cords are large contributors to fires, when you stack multiple items on power strips and different cords and the outlets are not meant for that. Please be aware and conscious that we would not recommend using those as permanent wiring.”
In order for a fire to occur, a heat source or ignition source has to come in contact with combustible material, and that’s what Flowers’ advice is trying to avoid.
“Maintain UL listed equipment,” he said. “Make sure we don’t smoke in the house. Make sure candles are out and scentsy warmers are shut off when we leave.”
Finally, Flowers asks that we please maintain smoke detectors, including changing the battery on a regular basis.
“There have been several homes we’ve seen recently that have not had smoke detectors,” Flowers said. “Please maintain them, and make sure the batteries are effective in them. Everybody needs to do our part in fire prevention.”