Do your part to prevent fires

In speaking with the state fire marshal, Flowers said that trend was not unusual to Gering, and the trend is concerning.

“A lot of people are turning it to people being at home more,” Flowers said of activity during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re seeing more electrical fires because there’s mor electricity being used. We’re seeing more cooking fires because people are staying at home cooking more, and just generally staying at home. That could be an answer as to why we are having an increase in fires, but we are definitely seeing some.”

Generally speaking, the frequency of fires is random, but Flowers said there are a number of possible contributing factors.

“This year, we’re seeing a drought year, so we’ve seen an increase in our wildfires, but our structure fires have seen a large increase this year as well, so we’re trying to figure that out,” Flowers said.

We can all do our part to help make our homes and workplaces as safe as possible, and Flowers had some suggestions.