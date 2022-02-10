Don Lease II launches state senate campaign

Don Lease II, a farmer and rancher from Banner County, launched his District 48 state senate campaign at a meet-and-greet in Scottsbluff on Friday, Jan. 28.
Lease, a farmer and rancher from Banner County, credited his time in the Nebraska Strong Recovery Project with starting his desire to run for office.
“That created a passion in me for the people in this area, basically. Now I’d like to see how else I can enable them, help them to pursue better things,” he said.
The Recovery Project was a 15-month statewide endeavor where outreach workers worked with community groups to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We just tried to help people cope with COVID as best we could, connect them with resources in their local communities. And a lot of it was just to encourage people,” Lease said.
Lease based his campaign around a few different goals, one of which was improving education without raising property taxes.
“Property taxes are assessed whether you make money or not...it’s not negotiable, there’s nothing you can do about it. So that’s not a good funding source for education,” he said. He instead pushed increased programs to help kids develop basic skills such as reading and writing early on.
These programs would be similar to existing Sixpence programs offered by Scottsbluff Public Schools, which provide disadvantaged parents with early childhood development assistance.
“We want to be teaching those kids like parents used to teach their kids to be socially aclcimated by the time they get to be five and go to kindergarten,” Lease said. “That gives them a great leg up, a great head start in kindergarten. The thing we need to do is use these things as efficiently as possible.”
Lease also encouraged businesses and schools to partner in trade programs. He said there’s a shortage of well-paying jobs such as electricians and mechanics, and that businesses and schools should get kids excited about entering these fields. Lease said it would help bolster the workforce and make students skilled in multiple fields.
Additionally, he encouraged a greater focus on substance abuse intervention programs and mental health services.
“Mental health is part of the substance abuse factor. If we can keep people from drinking beer at 14 or smoking marijuana at a young age, the longer we can push that forward past adolescence, the less damage it does. Now it still does damage, so we don’t want people to abuse substances...so we need to figure out how to do prevention,” he said.
During his volunteering with the Recovery Project, he said he noticed how the pandemic and lockdowns particularly impacted the elderly and children. Their socialization skills suffered because they were unable to interact with many other people.
“Sometimes we need to talk with somebody and a lot of our issues could be solved if we had some kind of peer counseling set up,” he said.
The final facet of his campaign is aiding first responders, who he said fulfill a basic need for society. He said they can be supported through thanks and providing their equipment needs. In rural areas, like most of District 48, it can be hard to attract volunteers for emergency services.
“If you think of the dwindling number of younger people that are in these rural communities, it becomes very difficult to handle this,” he said. “We’re going to eventually need to address ... different types of interlocal agreements to try to solve these problems with emergency services.”
He also stressed the need for additional workers, good school systems and affordable housing.
Volunteering over 15 months “created a great awareness in me about the different parts of our society,” Lease said. “...It’d be an honor to go down and do the things they want me to do and the things Nebraska needs.” If elected, this would not be Lease’s first political position, as he served for six years on the Banner County school board.
District 48 is currently represented by John Stinner, who is unable to run again, having reached his term limit. During the latest redistricting session, the district expanded south from Scotts Bluff County. It now envelops Banner and Kimball Counties as well. Currently, Lease joins Brian Hardin as a candidate competing for the District 48 seat.