Downtown Halloween celebration marked a success

Ghosts and ghouls glided by unicorns and princesses as children ages 0 to 99 dressed in their Halloween best to go trick or treating at downtown businesses in Gering Friday, Oct. 29.

Some kids went for the classic skeleton or power ranger while others tried out something a little different, like a gumball machine or a slice of pizza. One six-year-old, Beckham Wilson, decided the costume for him was a bright orange traffic cone. He said he decided on the costume so he could sit in the street and no one would run over him.

“But maybe they could see my legs,” he said. “Everybody says I’m cute.”

For toddler Mateo Blanco, who was dressed as a pumpkin, it was only his second Halloween, but his first time out and about trick-or-treating. His mom Shylah said he was enjoying it.

“He’s having fun,” she said as he smiled from her arms, hanging onto the candy bag that Gering Public Library’s youth librarian Christie Clarke dropped a piece of candy into.

“We always love handing out candy,” Clarke said.

While it’s a longtime tradition of the library to be a part of downtown trick or treating, some businesses were out for the first time.