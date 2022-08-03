 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drastic gains made in fighting wildfire as firefighters reach 85% containment on Carter Canyon fire

  • 0

Despite the lack of expected moisture forecasted for the area, firefighters made drastic gains in fighting the Carter Canyon fire on Tuesday.

8-3 Wildfire Helicopter 6.jpg

A view from a Nebraska National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk as a wildfire burns hills in the Carter Canyon area of Gering on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Crews continue to battle the blaze for a third straight day.

The fire is now at 85% containment, Ben Bohall, public information officer for the Nebraska Forestry Service, told the Gering Courier on Wednesday.

The drastic gain in containment came down to weather, he said.

Drastic gains made in fighting wildfire; Carter Canyon fire at 85% containment

Firefighters continue to battle the Carter Canyon fire Wednesday as smoke and flames continue to rise. The weather conditions have been favorable recently, so firefighters have made drastic gains on containment.

“What it boiled down to was weather cooperated. We had a little bit of wind that was moving around that perimeter,” Bohall said.

An important part of that process was the mop up efforts on Tuesday, he said.

Drastic gains in Carter Canyon fire

Firefighters work in low light to maintain control of the Carter Canyon fire. 

“(Thanks to the) mopping up process, they were able to basically extend that perimeter pretty quickly, because weather cooperated and then at the end of the day, it was just firefighters just working hard,” Bohall said. “We're waiting on what the Multi-mission Aircraft tells us, but for the most part since the fire has maintained its footprint, we've been able to extend that perimeter.”

People are also reading…

Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire

A view from a Nebraska National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk as a wildfire burns hills in the Carter Canyon area of Gering on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Crews continue to battle the blaze for a third straight day.

While there wasn't much in the way of rain, there were two lightning strikes that ignited a few new fires.

One was near Robidoux Road. The other was seven miles south of the Carter Canyon fire in Banner County, Bohall said.

Drastic gains in Carter Canyon fire

Plumes of black and white smoke ascend over the Carter Canyon fire Wednesday. Firefighters continue to establish a perimeter around the fire and keep an eye on the weather.

The Robidoux Road fire burned 3.5 acres. The Banner County fire consumed five acres of land. In both cases, the fires were quickly extinguished using a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT plane), he said.

“We called in the Nebraska Forestry Service and we put them out quickly. Both were put out pretty fast,” Bohall said.

Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire

The crew of a UH-60 Blackhawk with the Nebraska National Guard fills up with water from a pond in northern Banner County along County Road 31 as they help battle the Carter Canyon Wildfire on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

There is still a focus on the weather with Wednesday’s forecast.

“Last I checked, there was a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms (Wednesday evening),” Bohall said. “We’re trying to keep an eye on that just to make sure we don’t have any more lightning strikes like (Tuesday).”

Drastic gains in Carter Canyon fire

Flames from the Carter Canyon fire engulf trees along a fire line.

The Nebraska National Guard is still on scene with its two UH-60 Blackhawks as is one of the SEAT planes.

“We have them doing reconnaissance mainly right now,” he said. “I’m not sure if they will still be doing bucket drops.”

The gains in containment also means fewer resources are needed to continue to battle the blaze.

Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire

A Nebraska National Guard helicopter crew member helps give directions as their UH-60 Blackhawk dips down to fill up with water from a pond in northern Banner County along County Road 31 on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

“Since we are at 85%, we are going to essentially scale down,” Bohall said. “The goal is we want to turn the fire back over to the locals, specifically Gering Fire Department. How we're going to go about doing that is we're going to do a staggered demobilization where we're just kind of slowly move these resources out of the area, debrief them and hand it over (to the Gering Fire Department).”

Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire

A chimney is all that is left standing of a house that has been in the Ewing family for five generations. The house was destroyed by the Carter Canyon wildfire on Saturday, July 30. An undamaged outbuilding on the property sits in the background.

He said the draw down of resources should be completed by Wednesday evening.

Some of those resources may be diverted to the Fish Fire in the Sundance, Wyoming, area.

“That is one of those things where the Feds will issue resource orders and they'll determine where folks are needed,” Bohall said.

8-3 Wildfire Helicopter 5.jpg

A Nebraska National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk crew heads back toward the wildfire after filling up with water from a pond in northern Banner County along County Road 31 on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Impacted landowners are encouraged to contact the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Services Agency for information on assistance programs to help with fences, water structures, grazing lands and other issues, according to the release.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deb Fischer: Senate Internship

Deb Fischer: Senate Internship

Every fall, spring, and summer, my office provides some outstanding college students with the opportunity to intern in Washington, D.C. or at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News