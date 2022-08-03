Drastic gains made in fighting wildfire as firefighters reach 85% containment on Carter Canyon fire

Despite the lack of expected moisture forecasted for the area, firefighters made drastic gains in fighting the Carter Canyon fire on Tuesday.

The fire is now at 85% containment, Ben Bohall, public information officer for the Nebraska Forestry Service, told the Gering Courier on Wednesday.

The drastic gain in containment came down to weather, he said.

“What it boiled down to was weather cooperated. We had a little bit of wind that was moving around that perimeter,” Bohall said.

An important part of that process was the mop up efforts on Tuesday, he said.

“(Thanks to the) mopping up process, they were able to basically extend that perimeter pretty quickly, because weather cooperated and then at the end of the day, it was just firefighters just working hard,” Bohall said. “We're waiting on what the Multi-mission Aircraft tells us, but for the most part since the fire has maintained its footprint, we've been able to extend that perimeter.”

While there wasn't much in the way of rain, there were two lightning strikes that ignited a few new fires.

One was near Robidoux Road. The other was seven miles south of the Carter Canyon fire in Banner County, Bohall said.

The Robidoux Road fire burned 3.5 acres. The Banner County fire consumed five acres of land. In both cases, the fires were quickly extinguished using a Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT plane), he said.

“We called in the Nebraska Forestry Service and we put them out quickly. Both were put out pretty fast,” Bohall said.

There is still a focus on the weather with Wednesday’s forecast.

“Last I checked, there was a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms (Wednesday evening),” Bohall said. “We’re trying to keep an eye on that just to make sure we don’t have any more lightning strikes like (Tuesday).”

The Nebraska National Guard is still on scene with its two UH-60 Blackhawks as is one of the SEAT planes.

“We have them doing reconnaissance mainly right now,” he said. “I’m not sure if they will still be doing bucket drops.”

The gains in containment also means fewer resources are needed to continue to battle the blaze.

“Since we are at 85%, we are going to essentially scale down,” Bohall said. “The goal is we want to turn the fire back over to the locals, specifically Gering Fire Department. How we're going to go about doing that is we're going to do a staggered demobilization where we're just kind of slowly move these resources out of the area, debrief them and hand it over (to the Gering Fire Department).”

He said the draw down of resources should be completed by Wednesday evening.

Some of those resources may be diverted to the Fish Fire in the Sundance, Wyoming, area.

“That is one of those things where the Feds will issue resource orders and they'll determine where folks are needed,” Bohall said.

Impacted landowners are encouraged to contact the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Services Agency for information on assistance programs to help with fences, water structures, grazing lands and other issues, according to the release.