Dry Bean growers make donation to Community Table

The Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association (NDBGA) held its annual Bean Day event Feb. 8 at the Gering Civic Center. Last year’s Bean Day was held virtually; this year, it was an in-person event with a virtual option for those who could not attend. Bean Day is an opportunity for growers and industry representatives to hear and discuss the latest bean-related research and topics.
Five years ago, the organization began choosing a community food bank in the Panhandle for Bean Day attendees to donate their dry bean products to.
“Farmers that registered or anyone coming in (to attend Bean Day) may leave a can of beans. We take those beans and give them back to the communities,” Paul Pieper, NDBGA board member said.
Pieper explained that, since Bean Day was held virtually in 2021, no food banks were chosen last year. This year was different.
“It’s just a way of driving growers that produce beans to give that back to the communities that we live in, (the) communities that give to us,” he said.
The NDBGA board picked the Community Table in Alliance to receive the Bean Day donations this year. The Community Table currently provides lunches to roughly 50 people in the Alliance area. The meals are served from Mon. – Thurs. at the Masonic Center. An additional sack lunch is given out on Thursday to account for the Friday meal. The organization has been actively providing meals in the Alliance community for the last three years.
Volunteer coordinator Whitney Baldwin and board member Nancy Reiber attended Bean Day to accept the gift on behalf of Community Table.
Baldwin said the organization is completely volunteer-based and all food items are donated. Meals and camaraderie are provided to all ages without any kind of registration process.
“We don’t get any federal money or anything else like that,” Baldwin said. “Everything is just by the goodness of the community.”
Reiber and Baldwin said the Community Table initially fed about 20 people per day but numbers quickly increased when the pandemic started. At one point, the organization was making up to 300 meals a day.
“It was kind of crazy for about a year, year and a half when our numbers shot up,” Baldwin said. “… Our volunteers stepped up and took care of it. They are really great.”
The 2022 Bean Day food donations were matched in pounds of beans from Kelley Bean Company, Trinidad Benham, Northern Feed and Bean and New Alliance Bean and Grain Company.
Anyone wishing to donate, volunteer or learn more about the Community Table can contact Whitney Baldwin at: 308-455-9175 or P.O. Box 5, Alliance, NE 69301.
“Beans go very far because they keep people full for a long time so we really appreciate what was donated today to help us make a free meal for anybody that walks through the door,” Baldwin said.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.