Dry Bean growers make donation to Community Table

Volunteer coordinator Whitney Baldwin and board member Nancy Reiber attended Bean Day to accept the gift on behalf of Community Table.

Baldwin said the organization is completely volunteer-based and all food items are donated. Meals and camaraderie are provided to all ages without any kind of registration process.

“We don’t get any federal money or anything else like that,” Baldwin said. “Everything is just by the goodness of the community.”

Reiber and Baldwin said the Community Table initially fed about 20 people per day but numbers quickly increased when the pandemic started. At one point, the organization was making up to 300 meals a day.

“It was kind of crazy for about a year, year and a half when our numbers shot up,” Baldwin said. “… Our volunteers stepped up and took care of it. They are really great.”

The 2022 Bean Day food donations were matched in pounds of beans from Kelley Bean Company, Trinidad Benham, Northern Feed and Bean and New Alliance Bean and Grain Company.

Anyone wishing to donate, volunteer or learn more about the Community Table can contact Whitney Baldwin at: 308-455-9175 or P.O. Box 5, Alliance, NE 69301.

“Beans go very far because they keep people full for a long time so we really appreciate what was donated today to help us make a free meal for anybody that walks through the door,” Baldwin said.

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

