Dry Edible Bean Day set for Feb. 8, with Zoom option

GERING - The 2022 Nebraska Dry Edible Bean Day will feature the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association’s annual meeting, as well as information on dry bean revenue insurance, irrigation water outlook and discussion of on-farm research with University of Nebraska-Lincoln specialists.

Dry Edible Bean Day is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Gering Civic Center.

For those who want to hear the presentations remotely, the meeting will be available on the Zoom webinar platform. To obtain information about how to connect via Zoom, contact the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association prior to the day of the event at 308-633-1387 or email, nebeangrower@allophone.com.

Registration and opportunity to visit vendor booths begins at noon. The program begins at 1 p.m. with welcomes from Dan Hinman, Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association president, and Courtney Schuler, chair of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. The NDBGA annual meeting and voting takes place at 1:15 p.m.