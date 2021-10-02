EMILY KRZYZANOWSKI: A new face in the office

A new face in the office

Hello! My name is Emily Krzyzanowski and I am a senior at Gering High School.

This is my first and only year that I will be attending school in Gering. I previously attended Scottsbluff High School until I decided to make the switch to Gering instead.

Some of you may know me from my golfing career. I hope to attend college to continue with golf. I am working with the Star-Herald and Gering Courier to learn more about being a journalist and working in the journalism department.

I am not sure if it’s what I want to do with my life or even if it’s what I want to study in college yet, but this is something that interests me. So far, I have been working on learning the basics of what happens around the office and what I might be doing throughout my time here. I have sat in a phone interview to see how that goes and have completed my first ever assignment with the Star-Herald which would be this column for the Gering Courier.

I grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and have lived here my entire life. I hope this experience will help me learn what I want to do in the future and also allow others to get to know me a little bit better. I look forward to seeing where this opportunity goes.

—