Emme Parker of Gering selected as STAR Scholarship candidate
Emme Parker

Emme Parker, a 2021 graduate of Gering High School, was the STAR Scholarship candidate for Chapter EV of P.E.O. The STAR Scholarship recognizes exceptional high school women; each P.E.O. Chapter can nominate only one candidate. Chapter EV will award Parker a $300 scholarship at its social gathering in June.

While attending Gering High School, Parker participated in a wide variety of athletic and academic activiities including softball, cross country, track, POMS dance team, speech, National Honor Society, Key Club, math club and quiz bowl. Parker was recognized as the top graduate in her class, designated by Summa Cum Laude with Distinction. The daughter of Doug and Laurie Parker, Emme Parker will be attending the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

