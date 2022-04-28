 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Encore: 'Bye Bye Birdie'

GHS musical students finished their weekend of “Bye Bye Birdie” performances April 21-23. Here are a few more shots of their production of the 1950s comedy.

Charles Maude (Eli Thompson) tries to throw out Hugo Peabody (Thomas Connot) from his bar when underage Peabody tries to sneak a drink.
Mae Peterson (Autumn Elsen) balls her eyes out after her adult son says he doesn't need her anymore.
Rosie (Hannah Boyd) sings about her frustration with men, especially one in particular named Albert Peterson.
Rosie (Hannah Boyd) tries to convince Albert Peterson (Wyatt Soule) to leave the music business and pursue his dream of being an English teacher.
Albert Peterson (Wyatt Soule) gets down on one knee to propose to his longtime sweetheart Rosie (Hannah Boyd).
Girls just can't get enough of Conrad Birdie (Dominic Marostica) as they fight over him.
A crowd gathers at the train station to see Conrad Birdie (Dominic Marostica) off to Ohio to kiss a girl before he gets deployed.
