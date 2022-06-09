Event details being finalized for 101st Oregon Trail Days event July 7-10

Oregon Trail Days events are being finalized for the 101st annual celebration this summer, July 7-10.

“Many of the events we typically do are coming back,” said Oregon Trail Days general manager Bill Peters.

The celebration kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m. with the Kick Off Barbecue and street dance in downtown Gering. The meal is $4 per plate and includes BBQ beef sandwiches and chips, provided by The Meat Shoppe. The Gering City Council will be serving the food. Friday’s festivities begin at 7 a.m. Friday with the Don Childs Run. Registration starts at 6 a.m. in front of Main Street Appliance along 10th Street in Gering. There is a $10 fee to participate.

The Vera Dulaney Memorial art show will be held Saturday at the Gering Civic Center. There will be hundreds of pieces on display that previously went through a juried show to qualify for exhibition. Anyone interested in entering artwork can contact Crystal Sandberg at 308-436-2858. Friday’s show will be from noon to 9 p.m. The art show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Friday evening the community can enjoy cultural cuisine during the Food Fair from 5-9 p.m. on Tenth St. After grabbing a bite to eat, the public can walk up the road and view the classic cars and hot rods on display during the rod and custom car show, which runs from 5-9 p.m.

Kids will take to the streets around Legion Park Friday for a Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m. Registration is from 9:15-9:30 a.m.

“There will be a Kiddie Parade at the park at 10 a.m. as tradition requires,” he said. “The Kiddie Parade has kids march from 12th Street to 10th Street and go down 10th Street to the next block and turn right back to Legion Park.”

Following the Kiddie Parade, there will be street games, inflatables and snacks at Legion Park.

The Old Settlers Luncheon will begin at noon Friday.

Friday afternoon, the public can compete in a street vault in downtown Gering between Fresh Foods and Intertech, Peters said. The tentative plan is to set the opening height at 4 feet, 6 inches. There will be a 10-minute warm-up period every hour and all competitors will check in and give opening heights at 2 p.m. There will not be separate competitions for different divisions.

The day will close with a performance by the Gering City Band at 8 p.m. at Five Rocks amphitheater, located at County Road P.

Saturday’s festivities will get muddy as 10th annual Mud Volleyball tournament begins at Five Rocks Amphitheater. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. There will be food vendors, the Chili Cook Off and beer garden open on the grounds.

Gering Legion Park will be the site for the craft fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor setup is before 9 a.m. Registration is first come first serve, so the public is encouraged to register early. There is a $35 charge for a 10x10 space and food vendors fees are $75. Contact Gina Mattley at 308-436-2388 for more information.

The main parade for Oregon Trail Days is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9. To register for the parade, head to Gering High School to complete a form, starting at 8 a.m. Bands will meet at Gardner Park. Entries must meeting at GHS before 8:30 a.m. to be considered for awards judging. Float line up is from 8-9 a.m. Participants are asked to have floats decorated before their arrival at the staging area.

Following the parade, Legacy of the Plains Museum is serving lunch from noon to 2 p.m. The lunch includes a hot dog or hamburger with chips and a drink. The museum is located at 2930 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

The Beer and Wine Tasting will take place Saturday evening from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Days Building, located at 1125 J St. Food vendors and a live band will create a low key socializing event for the public. Tickets are available at the gate for $25.

The Panhandle Quilt Guild Regional Quilt Show will open Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center.

The Chili Cook-off begins at 1 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater, to the area south of the amphitheater. The event ends at 6 p.m.

The horseshoe tournament also begins at 1 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park. There is a $10 registration fee, with registration on a first come first serve basis. For more information, contact Tim Shaske at 308-641-3377.

The Gospel Jubilee will conclude the festivities Sunday, July 10.

For more information about Oregon Trails Days, visit oregontraildays.com.

