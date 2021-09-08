Ever Green House Community Garden harvest underway

Albana Bigoglio (above) carries a box of cucumbers to the vehicle that would be taking the vegetables to the First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff, while Tammie Ostdiek (below), the food nutrition health extension educator through the University of Nebraska Extension Office, follows with a box of beans.

The Community Ever Green House began harvesting their various crops in the community garden in late July, and split each batch of produce between two churches, First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff and Gering United Methodist Church. Carol Knaub, who runs the greenhouse voluntarily alongside Tina Luz, said they are in need of more volunteers as harvest begins to ramp up.

Bigoglio, who recently moved to Scottsbluff from Argentina, volunteers at the Community Ever Green House every Wednesday morning to help with the harvest. They begin around 7 a.m. and go until everything has been picked, about 9:30 or 10 a.m.

Ostdiek often joins as well as she oversees the program that helps fund the garden. Since no chemicals are used during the raising of the crops, all the produce is safe to eat straight from garden. As of Aug. 26, the Ever Green House has harvested 779.46 lbs. of produce. Their goal is to reach 2,000 lbs. by the end of harvest season.

The Ever Green House Community Garden is looking for volunteers to help with its weekly harvest on Wednesday mornings.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.