Ever Green House Community Garden harvest underway
Albana Bigoglio carries a box of cucumbers to the vehicle that would be taking the vegetables to the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff. Bigoglio, who recently moved to Scottsbluff from Argentina, volunteers at the Community Ever Green House every Wednesday morning to help with harvest.

 OLIVIA WIESELER/Gering Courier

Albana Bigoglio (above) carries a box of cucumbers to the vehicle that would be taking the vegetables to the First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff, while Tammie Ostdiek (below), the food nutrition health extension educator through the University of Nebraska Extension Office, follows with a box of beans.

Tammie Ostdiek, the food nutrition health extension educator through the University of Nebraska Extension Office, helps carry a box of beans to load up and send with First Baptist Church. She oversees the program that helps fund the donation garden.

The Community Ever Green House began harvesting their various crops in the community garden in late July, and split each batch of produce between two churches, First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff and Gering United Methodist Church. Carol Knaub, who runs the greenhouse voluntarily alongside Tina Luz, said they are in need of more volunteers as harvest begins to ramp up.

Bigoglio, who recently moved to Scottsbluff from Argentina, volunteers at the Community Ever Green House every Wednesday morning to help with the harvest. They begin around 7 a.m. and go until everything has been picked, about 9:30 or 10 a.m.

Ostdiek often joins as well as she oversees the program that helps fund the garden. Since no chemicals are used during the raising of the crops, all the produce is safe to eat straight from garden. As of Aug. 26, the Ever Green House has harvested 779.46 lbs. of produce. Their goal is to reach 2,000 lbs. by the end of harvest season.

Tina Luz carries a bunch of tomatoes to First Baptist Church's car so they can put together boxes of food to then donate to people in need in the community. Luz said the Community Ever Green House is ramping up its harvest and could use all the volunteers they can get. They harvest every Wednesday morning starting at about 7 a.m.
Carol Knaub shows off an eggplant that is just not quite ripe enough to pick. The community garden donates all of its produce that it harvests each week to the First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff and the Gering United Methodist Church.

The Ever Green House Community Garden is looking for volunteers to help with its weekly harvest on Wednesday mornings. 

Reporter

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

