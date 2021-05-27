Ever Green House looking for volunteers

With over 1,000 vegetable plants to get in the ground, Carol Knaub and Tina Luz of the Ever Green House in Gering are looking for volunteers big and small to help them get seeds in the soil.

The plants are left over from their plant sale a few weeks back, which Luz said went really well.

“It went a lot better than last year,” she said.

Still, they were left with over 1,000 plants that still need a home, and Knaub said she and Luz plan to plant every single one of them at the Ever Green House, whether it’s in the traditional community garden space or if it has to go in the flower beds.

“Whatever vegetable plants we can’t get in on this side,” Knaub said motioning to the north side of the greenhouse, “we’re going to be finding dirt spots on this side (south side). Wherever we can get them, we’re going to get them in.”

Knaub said she and Luz have been going in every morning to prepare the garden beds so volunteers will be able to easily plant the seeds without too much work. Knaub is hoping to get the vegetables in the ground soon so they can start working on the south side of the building — after all, that’s what the plant sale this year was benefitting.