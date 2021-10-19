Every1KnowsSome1: DOVES advocating for young people, others during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Local advocates say that domestic violence thrives in silence, so they have partnered with local colleges to highlight local efforts to provide support to those affected by domestic violence.
This year, DOVES, a local organization that provides services to men, women and families affected by domestic violence, will host “Purple Thursday” activities at Western Nebraska Community College. Purple Thursday is a national day of action campaign, aimed at bringing more attention to October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Students, faculty and staff can mark the day by wearing purple and DOVES advocates will be sharing information at a booth located in the pit-area at the college from 9 a.m. to noon At the booth, DOVES client advocate Lisa Peden said, students and others will be able to find information about domestic violence, as well as be entered into drawings for different prizes and other giveaways. Visitors to the booth can take photos with signs showing support for victims of domestic violence and pins will be available highlighting the message for this year’s campaign, “#Every1KnowsSome1.”
It’s hoped students will share that message online with the hashtags, #Every1KnowsSome1, #PurpleThursday, and #TheDOVESProgram, and that people will in the community will also join in the social media campaign by sharing their own photos of themselves wearing purple and using the hashtags. People are also encouraged to share their own stories as part of the campaign.
“I think the biggest piece is that we know, many times, that there are so many people affected by domestic violence, but it’s hidden,” Peden said. “Oftentimes, they, or their friends and family members, don’t necessarily know how to help or know what they can do, or they need support themselves.”
Through the activities at the college, and the social media campaign, Peden said that they hope to spotlight that people aren’t alone if they are going through domestic violence and needing help.
“Part of the campaign is that we all know someone that’s going through domestic violence or who has,” she said. “We have an opportunity to reach out to them to provide that support, that understanding, and really build that support system for them.”
In talking to students about domestic violence, Peden said, advocates try to focus on educating them about what “healthy” relationships look like.
“Many times, what I hear from young people, is that they see that certain relations are ‘toxic,’ they have that word for it and recognize that they are in a toxic relationship or toxic person, and they see that or recognize the behaviors,” she said. “But, they don’t necessarily identify them as abuse, right? They may see that there’s some controlling behavior, or jealousy, or that they are being isolated, but it doesn’t fit their picture of what they think domestic abuse is. They don’t identify it that way.
“So our goal is really to help them recognize the variety of tactics that people use in abusive situations. You’re helping them identify emotional abuse, or manipulation or isolation, and some of those warning signs and types of abuse before anything gets physical. Helping people recognize those behaviors or even helping them identify that it doesn’t have to be physical for it to be an abusive situation.”
Many times, Peden said, there are indicators before a domestic violence situation involves physical abuse. Also, young people in high school or college are in their first relationships so they may not have a clear picture of what a healthy relationship is, or the type of relationship they want for themselves.
“If they’ve had experiences in the past that were negative, you know, they man not necessarily have a good picture of what is a healthy relationship, and what they really want for themselves. And, that, to me, is one of the biggest things that we can do as community members is to really promote healthy relationships, help people understand what healthy boundaries are and help people really see what they want more than what they don’t want,” she said, saying that we can also serve as role models for our co-workers, our partners and even in the way that we respond on social media.
On average, Peden said, DOVES provides assistance to about 700 to 800 “primary” clients each year.
“When I looked at the numbers, we’re on track to meet that again this year,” she said, explaining that the organization has already helped over 400 primary clients and 300 secondary clients, which includes others needing assistance in domestic violence cases, this year.
“The good thing is that people are reaching out to us. We know that people are still reaching out to our program, even with the challenges that we’re facing within our communities with all the changes and challenges from COVID. ... I would love for us to be able to work ourselves out of a job,” she said, referring to wanting to see domestic violence end.
Services provided by DOVES are voluntary, and clients can get assistance one time to several times a year, depending on their unique situation.
The activities at WNCC are in partnership with Bellevue University, the WNCC Criminal Justice Club and the Cougar Strides Program.
In a press release, Tiffany Wasserburger, WNCC criminal justice instructor said, “The impact of domestic violence is long-lasting and pervasive and will affect the work of our criminal justice graduates. We proudly support the work the DOVES programs does throughout the Panhandle to provide respect, compassion, empathy and safety to victims. Making one person safer makes us all safer.”
For assistance from DOVES, which includes help 24/7, call its helpline, 866-95-DOVES (36837), its text line, 515-599-6620 or visit its website, dovesprogram.com.
For more information on helping the DOVES program, such as providing donations, visit its website. You can also contact Peden at Lisa@DOVESProgram.com or 308-436-2787.