A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper convicted of sexting with teen girls had been advised to watch his social media interactions, a prosecutor said during sentencing Monday.

With good time, 12th Judicial District Judge Travis O’Gorman said Brandon Dolezal, 25, will serve 20 to 28 years in prison on charges associated with sexting involving two girls under the age of 16. The offenses allegedly occurred from December 2020 to February 2021 and included video and photos of at least one of the girls, according to court records.

At the time of the offenses, Dolezal had been stationed as a trooper with Troop E in the Panhandle. He served from June 2020 until he was terminated in March 2021, prior to his arrest, after an internal investigation.

O’Gorman sentenced Dolezal on six counts that stemmed from an investigation including two counts of attempted child enticement with an electronic communication device, both Class II felonies; and four counts of possession of child pornography, a Class IIA felony, after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. On the counts of child enticement, O’Gorman sentenced Dolezal to 10 to 12 years in prison on each count, with credit for three days already served in jail. On each of the counts of possession of child pornography, Dolezal was sentenced to five to eight years. The sentences will be served consecutively. However, the term is cut in half under state sentencing guidelines, which means that Dolezal will be eligible for parole in 20 years and for mandatory release in 28 years, as O’Gorman outlined.

The sentence will also be served consecutively to a 20- to 40-year sentence Dolezal received in mid-March on charges in Sarpy County. He’ll serve 10 years in prison on those charges before being eligible for parole and be eligible for mandatory release in 20 years.

Before the sentencing, Sandra Allen, an assistant attorney with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, argued for Dolezal to get a significant sentence and for that sentence to be consecutive to the sentence in Sarpy County.

She said Dolezal used his position as a Nebraska State Patrol trooper to interest teen girls and lure them to become involved with him.

“The defendant states in his pre-sentence investigation that he was in a position to help people, not harm people through his position with the Nebraska State Patrol,” she said. “He actually did the opposite of that. He used his position to try to find his victims.”

After sending SnapChat messages to girls, she said, “He would talk to them about his job. He would send them pictures of his car. He would talk to them about his cases, his arrests. All in which to try to get these young victims to become interested in him. He used his position of power and authority to try to find his victims.”

Allen said he was warned twice by the Nebraska State Patrol about his social media use, though she did not elaborate on those warnings, and that his activity was apparent in his intent to find and target victims. Allen said that in evaluating Dolezal’s phone records, she said there were clearly searches for high school girls attending a certain area school. Dolezal’s actions not only tarnished the reputation of the Nebraska State Patrol, she said, but also the victims’ views of law enforcement.

One of the victims said that when Dolezal propositioned her to meet him, she thought he was joking, because he was law enforcement. Now, she said, the girl doesn’t trust law enforcement because of Dolezal’s actions.

Allen and Dolezal’s attorney, Matthew Knipe, said Dolezal had undergone a mental health evaluation and needed significant treatment. Knipe said that when he first met Dolezal after his arrest, the man indicated he needed a mental health evaluation and would receive treatment, though he acknowledged that his actions were “abysmal.” Knipe asked that Dolezal’s sentence be served concurrent to the Sarpy County case.

In his own statement to the court, Dolezal apologized to his victims, their families and to law enforcement. He said he wished he had the “courage years ago to seek help” and said his actions were selfish. He talked of avoiding seeking treatment because of potential effects on a career in the military and the patrol.

Dolezal continues to face charges in Douglas County. In that case, Dolezal faces six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class IB felony, and one count of child enticement, a Class ID felony.

In that case, Omaha police arrested Dolezal after a 15-year-old girl had been reported missing in November 2022 and an investigation determined she had left with Dolezal. In a forensic interview, the girl told investigators that Dolezal had been communicating with her via a social media app. She said that he knew her age and that he had sexually assaulted her.

In both the Scotts Bluff County and Sarpy County cases, Dolezal has been ordered to register with the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.