Eye catching pollinators: Metal garden art installed at Gering Community Ever Green House

With the recent installation of three metal sculptures, the landscaping at the Gering Community Ever Green House is beginning to take shape.

The sculptures installed on the south side of the green house are part of a larger project to highlight the importance of pollinators and will also include the landscaping.

Tina Luz, a volunteer with the Ever Green House, said the process started about six months ago when she applied for a micro-grant from the Nebraska Arts Council to commission the sculptures.

Prior to being notified of the Ever Green House receiving the grant, Luz said she already knew what direction she wanted to go with the art.

“I specifically asked for metal garden art and explained what I wanted to do,” she said.

Luz said she had already been in talks with the three artists who made art for the project before being notified that the grant application was granted.

“I got (Doug Hoevet, Ron Kephart and Roger Hill’s) names from the (West Nebraska) Arts Center,” Luz said. “I brought them in and talked to them before I even knew whether I got the grant or not.”

Luz said the artists were excited about the project after she pitched it to them.

“As time went on, they would check and see if we had heard anything (on the grant application),” she said. “They all said, ‘You know, whether you get it or not, we still want to do it. We want to be involved.’”

Luckily, Luz was notified in early fall of 2021 that she was being awarded grant money for the project. She had also received a beautification grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation.

Luz said the artists encouraged her to think bigger for the project. Luz said she is thankful for that piece of advice because the project turned out great.

“It is definitely an eye catcher,” she said. “It’s something we don’t have a whole lot in our parks – big, beautiful pieces like that.”

Luz said it already has sparked some thoughts about the future.

“(The artists) suggested maybe we can do something like this (next year), only have an auction and maybe get more artists involved. Maybe we can use it as our annual fundraiser. We could auction off some metal pieces for people’s yards in town,” she said.

To drum up excitement, the Ever Green House co-hosted a Pollinator Fun Day with the Gering Public Library on June 26.

The Ever Green House is now gearing up for its fundraiser Pollinator-palooza. The event is set for Saturday, July 23, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the green house.

Tickets are $40, which includes five wine and beer tastings and music by the Green Valley Homesteaders.

“They haven’t played together for a while and they’re excited to come back to play for us. We’ll have some door prizes that different businesses in the area have donated,” Luz said.

Sharon Armstrong, of Prairie Chick Quilting, also donated a quilt to be raffled for the event.

“It has bumblebees on it. It is perfect,” Luz said.

Another star of the night will be figs from the green house’s fig tree.

“We will have some fun, little hors d’oeuvres made with our figs,” she said.

Tickets are available for purchase at Dirt Stix, the Gering Public Library and during the morning at the green house.