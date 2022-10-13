Fall bird migration offers unique bird watching experiences in the Panhandle

Bird enthusiasts of all ages and levels of experience were busy Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Scottsbluff National Monument (SBNM) and Wildcat Hills Nature Center.

Binoculars weren’t required at either location, just a sense of adventure and warm clothes for the early bird watchers.

“Bird watching is really just a casual experience for anyone,” Laura Smedsrud, with the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, said.

Scottsbluff Trail Feathers bird outing

At the SBNM, Smedsrud was offering binoculars to a group gathered for an 8 a.m. bird watching hike.

The group of newcomers with mixed birdwatching or birding experience learned that the casual hike was designed as a community science effort. Smedsrud said she would log all sightings into a birding app called eBird. The app is an online database of bird observations for scientists and naturalists to access real-time data on bird distribution and count.

“It’s cool that we can be scientists collecting data just by being outside,” Smedsrud said. “If a sighting shows up on our eBird list, and it’s a very positive I.D., scientists can use that information to manage that bird.”

With the app open, the group started a leisurely paced trek on the Prairie View Trail or bike path. It didn’t take long before two species of woodpeckers were spotted by Smedsrud in the first group of pine trees. She identified the bird by its birdsong.

“You’re more likely to hear a bird before you see it, so if you get some birdsongs down, you’re way ahead of a lot of the birdwatchers out there,” Smedsrud said. “In identifying birds, color is not the one thing to rely on. You see how he’s flying, where he does this? That’s classic woodpecker.”

She explained to the group that it was important to note a sighted bird’s coloring, song, behavior and flight characteristics to make a correct identification.

“There are never absolutes in nature or birds,” Smedsrud said.

Erin Rath, an avid bird enthusiast on the hike, said she has enjoyed birds from a young age.

“I had pet birds when I was growing up and my grandfather was a bird watcher,” Rath said.

Out of the group, she was the only one who had previously used the eBird app.

“It’s really cool to know that you can contribute to something that’s important,” Rath said.

The hikers saw many birds common to the area in the fall and were rewarded with a few atypical sights. While listening for birdsong and watching for movement, Smedsrud spotted a coyote. As they watched it wonder away, another one came into view and then a third.

“I’m not saying this is the best part of the bird hike, but if you said it was, I wouldn’t take it personally — that was really cool,” Smedsrud said.

By the end of the trek, Smedsrud reviewed the eBird app and noted that they had sighted one infrequent bird, a Northern Harrier.

“(The Norther Harrier) will fly over these plains here, just four feet off the ground. That’s how they hunt – by sight,” she said. “They’ll hunt low so maybe if we wait, he’ll come back around.”

The Scottsbluff Trail Feathers have a guided hike at different locations throughout the valley the second Saturday of the month from April to November. For more information or to follow the group, search Scottsbluff Trail Feathers on Facebook.

Birding at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center

For birding enthusiasts or novices, the Wildcat Hills Nature Center was the location for western Nebraska’s first Big Sit.

From the center’s back patio, people with binoculars in hand gathered from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to record bird sightings.

The Big Sit is an international event that occurred on Oct. 8-9, for birders of all levels to test their skills on identifying birds from within a 17-foot diameter circle, in a set amount of time. Observations are documented and reported with eBird, along with documentation of the recording circle and paper recordings.

Olivia DaRugna, a watchable wildlife biologist with Nebraska Game and Parks, established the circle to include the center’s back patio, bird feeders and water feature.

“This is a great view; we can see any hawks that are flying around and any birds that are coming to the feeder or water feature,” she said.

DaRugna, the events coordinator, said the event was great for people that wanted a more relaxed birding experience. Participants received binoculars and an array of bird watching information.

“Honestly, it’s one of the best birding events that there are because you can literally just sit,” DaRugna said. “You can bring your own chair, coffee, doughnuts, whatever and hang out while watching birds in this beautiful area.”

During the Big Sit, a group of nearly 20 birders sighted 21 bird species and 92 individual birds that are typical this time of year at the center. DaRunga hopes to bring the annual event to western Nebraska again next year.

“(The Big Sit) happens every year across the country, usually in early October,” she said.

For an added bonus to the day of birding, people visiting the nature center could interact with Nancy Ransom, with the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, while she banded birds.

Ransom explained the process to anyone interested, even letting a few people properly handle the birds.

“You guys can come down and touch birds if you want; it’s really cool,” she said. “I literally have friends that came out this morning and they were having the time of their life.”

Ransom said she enjoys teaching people about bird banding.

“I’m very training friendly, not a gatekeeper when it comes to bird banding,” she said. “I really enjoy training others how to band birds. It’s cool and I like to share my knowledge.”