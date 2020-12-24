Fatal fire determined to be accidental

A fire that killed a Gering resident has been determined to have been accidental in nature.

Gering and Scottsbluff firefighters extinguishing a fire in a home in the 1200 block of R Street found the body of the occupant on Thursday, Dec. 17. Firefighters had been called to the scene after a large amount of smoke was reported to be coming from the home.

The fire has been determined to have been caused by smoking materials, Adam Matzner, chief investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office said. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said that the origin area had been determined in the fire and that there were multiple potential heat and ignition sources.

“We are being really thorough,” he said. “This has been a tragedy not only for the family but also for the community.”

Flowers said the department hasn’t had a fatal fire since 1950s and “we are working through that as a department and as a community.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office declined to identify the deceased. The Star-Herald has reached out to Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks and the Gering Police Department Capt. Jason Rogers for release of that information, but had not yet received a returned call as of presstime.

