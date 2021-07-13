Fewer competitors, new categories at OT Days chili cookoff

Mike Dallas, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, cooked the top chili at the 34th annual Nebraska State Champion CASI Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.
With a score of 112 out of a possible 150 points, Dallas held his position as the Oregon Trail Days chili champion after winning the 2019 OT Days cook-off. He also repeated as green chili champion and came fourth in the bean dish category.
The cook-off was not held during last year’s festivities.
This year, there were 15 entries in the chili competition, 13 bean competitors, 11 for green chili, and five apiece for the second-year salsa category and the inaugural barbeque category.
“It’s a little lower, actually, to tell you the truth. Normally we get 20 (chili entries), 22 beans...I don’t know why, it’s hard to say,” cook-off chairman Bill Schlaepfer said.
Around two dozen individual cooks participated, with most of them cooking in multiple categories.
“We’re missing a lot of faces, but we’ve got a few new faces, too,” Scottsbluff resident Scott Harris said.
Harris has been cooking chili competitively for more than 20 years.
“It started out by coming to a cookout, and I said to my wife ‘We need to cook chili.’ The next year, we were cooking chili,” Harris said.
Harris, his wife, Linda, and their son, Rylee, all participated in the event. Scott Harris placed fifth in the bean category and won the people’s choice award. Linda Harris placed fourth in the green chili cook-off and Rylee Harris won the junior chili competition.
“We’d love to have more juniors come out,” Harris said. “It could be a family event, even.”
Judges graded their dishes on taste, aroma, presentation and more. They were each allotted only a single bite to base their opinions on. Each judge was placed in a single category.
“Every judge judges on their own palates,” bean judge Lynn Reuter said. “We’re probably more critical about beans than the average public.”
The bean competition, since it was sponsored by the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission, was the only one to award cash prizes. The other category winners received commemorative plaques.
One category was a completely new experience for the judges assigned to it.
“This is new and we’re going to give it our best shot,” barbecue judge Scott Marsh said.
The barbecue replaced the previous beef dish competition.
Marsh has been a judge at the OT Days cook-off for more than 20 years.
“We’ve probably judged every category at one time or another,” he said.
The new category allowed anything from ribs to brisket, just so long as it was barbequed.
“It’s a new thing for us, so we’re trying to figure out how to establish it, and hopefully, next year we’ll have more (entries),” Schlaepfer said.
The judging lasted just a few hours, and winners weren’t notified until all the scores were calculated. Meanwhile, hundreds of spectators walked the grounds by the Five Rocks Amphitheater, tasting the chili and listening to live music until well into the evening.
The judges were only given one 16-ounce cup of chili between them; the rest of the food went to spectators. Proceeds from the event went to Skipper’s Cupboard, a pet food pantry servicing the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.