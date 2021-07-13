Fewer competitors, new categories at OT Days chili cookoff

Mike Dallas, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, cooked the top chili at the 34th annual Nebraska State Champion CASI Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.

With a score of 112 out of a possible 150 points, Dallas held his position as the Oregon Trail Days chili champion after winning the 2019 OT Days cook-off. He also repeated as green chili champion and came fourth in the bean dish category.

The cook-off was not held during last year’s festivities.

This year, there were 15 entries in the chili competition, 13 bean competitors, 11 for green chili, and five apiece for the second-year salsa category and the inaugural barbeque category.

“It’s a little lower, actually, to tell you the truth. Normally we get 20 (chili entries), 22 beans...I don’t know why, it’s hard to say,” cook-off chairman Bill Schlaepfer said.

Around two dozen individual cooks participated, with most of them cooking in multiple categories.

“We’re missing a lot of faces, but we’ve got a few new faces, too,” Scottsbluff resident Scott Harris said.

Harris has been cooking chili competitively for more than 20 years.