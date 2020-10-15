FFA proves popular at Gering High School

When Chance Rahmig was younger, his father told him stories about the sea of blue felt jackets in Indiana. Now, the Gering High School Junior might have the chance to tell stories of his own.

Rahmig is one of a dozen students participating in Gering High School’s new FFA club, accompanied by an agriculture program. GHS FFA is six weeks into its existence and — so far — is maintaining strong numbers.

“I’ve been around ag all my life,” Rahmig said. “In the classroom, you get to break it down and see all those larger units.”

On Thursday, Sept. 17, 11 students met in the high school’s media center to talk about officer applications, determine fundraising dates and brainstorm community service ideas. It was, in many ways, a mundane club meeting on the surface. But it was only possible after dozens of parents flooded a public school board meeting, years of reconstruction and the passage of a $24 million bond.

While agriculture is a major employer as well as a cultural staple of western Nebraska, FFA has been absent from the area’s second-largest high school for nearly two decades. The seed of Gering’s FFA were planted in a December 2019 Gering Public Schools board meeting after dozens of parents clustered into the Gering City Administration Board Room. They wanted to talk about farms.