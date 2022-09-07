Fiestas Patrias highlights culture as Latin American countries celebrate independence

Celebrations are being planned across Latin American countries in honor of independence from Spain and Portugal. This year, one such celebration, called Fiestas Patrias, is being planned in Gering.

The community is invited to celebrate the valley’s Latino culture during the Fiestas Patrias on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“This is an annual celebration,” Valeria Rodriguez, a committee member who helped organize the event, told the Gering Courier. “The reason we celebrate the event is because it is the independence of various Latin American countries.”

Mayra Heeman, a fellow committee member, said there was discussion about the name of the event and a desire to include every Latin American culture.

“In Mexico it’s called Fiesta de Independencia, but it’s just Mexico. When we started thinking about doing this, we thought we can’t isolate the other countries,” Heeman shared. “When we call it Fiestas Patrias it includes all of the Hispanic countries.”

A similar event was organized in 2017, but was on a smaller scale. Rodriguez and Heeman worked with a committee of four other women to organize the event on a larger scale with live entertainment, games and a parade.

The event will celebrate Hispanic diversity through food, art, music, dance and traditions. Festivities begin with a parade down 10th Street in Gering. Line up begins at 1 p.m. at Gering High School. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. and will end at the Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“Get front row seats,” Heeman said. “I know some of the floats get very elaborate. They really put a lot of work into it. They are bringing some dancing horses. It’s going to be amazing.”

Anyone interested in participating in the parade can contact Mary Ann Shockley at 308-672-4517.

After the parade, the public can enjoy a variety of activities from 3-7 p.m. at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

“We named it Fiestas Patrias in celebration of all Latin American countries’ independence and it’s also the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month as well,” Rodriguez said. “Here in Scottsbluff, the diversity of our Hispanic heritage is changing. We just really want it to be a day of our community learning and embracing the diversity of our Hispanic community that is here in our community.”

The public will enjoy BINGO games, jumper games, a car show, presentations about the historical sites and local businesses in the area, vendors and informational booths from local organizations. Prizes will be provided for winners of the BINGO games.

Heeman said the Fiestas Patrias celebration is rooted in the culture of the countries.

“Fiesta Patrias has more of a cultural background for us,” she said. “That’s truly the independence celebration that we have in Mexico.”

The month of September is a patriotic celebration across the Hispanic countries for independence.

There will also be live entertainment with performances by Adrenalina Musical and Los Guadalupanos, highlighting dances from various regions of Mexico. Following the Fiestas Patrias, the community is invited to attend an evening performance by Los Sembradores from Durango, Mexico. They will dance at Mi Sinaloa Restaurant, located at 310 M St. in Gering at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be pre-ordered or purchased at the door.

“Many of our community members are extremely excited for this band because we do have a lot of community members from Durango, Mexico,” Rodriguez said. “This band and this type of music really hits home for them.”

Empowering Families, La Poderosa, Western Nebraska Pioneers, and Los Guadalupanos are sponsors of the event.