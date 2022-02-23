Fifth graders examine different instruments in preparation for sixth grade band

Gering fifth graders and their parents explored the Gering Junior High halls on Thursday, Feb. 17, seeking out the various instrument stations set up by the junior high and high school band members.

Fifth graders had the opportunity to learn about different instruments from current Gering musicians prior to signing up for band come sixth grade year.

“The parents get to bring the kids and they get to go to each station, and we have our high school and junior high kids teaching the kids how each instrument works,” junior high band director Natalie Prokop said. “So, they go to each station … just kind of giving them an idea of what each instrument does and talk about them a little bit.”

Prokop said this is the second year of introducing fifth grade students to instruments in this way. Prior to this, Prokop would go to the different fifth grade classrooms across the district and have the students try out the different instruments she’d bring along.

She said doing it in the open house format has created more retention from introduction in fifth grade to class in sixth grade.

“Ever since starting it this way with having parents bring their kids, our retention’s been better,” she said. “…Before I’d go to the schools, and I would test every single kid and they’d all sign up, so I’d have like 130 kids signed up for band, but then when school would start the next year, it would drop to 80, because parents were like, ‘Well, we didn’t know you signed up for this,’ and then there was no commitment.

“…This is a little bit nicer, because parents have to be here; they have to be a part of it, and it’s always nice to get to know the parents right away too, so they kind of get a stronghold of what we’re about.”

Having the current junior high and high school band students demonstrate the instruments also gets the older students involved and taking ownership of their roles in band.

“Our kids — they’re socializing. They’re having fun. They’re very responsible,” Prokop said.

With the excitement many of the older students showed, it made it difficult for some fifth graders to decide what instrument they might be interested in trying out next year.

Fifth grader Nateka Eble thought she knew what she wanted to sign up for when going into the open house. Then after visiting all the instrument stations, she wasn’t so sure anymore.

“I wanted to do flute when I came, but now (I) want to do a lot of different ones,” she said.

She was particularly interested in the saxophone and the xylophone as well.

Other fifth graders didn’t need much exploring — they already had their mind set on specific instruments.

Fifth grader Olivia Erdman said she was set on saxophone, despite having pretended to play the baritone on her dad’s old high school instrument when she was much younger.

Prokop said her goal is to get around 40 to 50 fifth grade students signed up ahead of the new school year. She was able to get a handful at the first band exploration open house and hopes to get many more at the next one, which will take place once again at the junior high on Tuesday, March 8, 7-8:30 p.m.

“Band just makes you more well-rounded. It helps with learning; it helps with responsibility; it helps with just being a good character,” Prokop said. “They’re learning how to be in team right away, too. Band is a culture.”

