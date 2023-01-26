Final campaign finance reports close book on region’s 2022 elections

State Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering finished his successful District 48 campaign with a nearly 7-to-1 fundraising advantage over runner-up Don Lease of rural Bridgeport.

Final post-election statements cover the period from Oct. 25 to Dec. 31. The accompanying chart for the Gering Courier lists total donations, spending, cash balances and outstanding loans as of year’s end but only lists donations of $1,000 or more received between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.

Hardin’s campaign committee, which showed he had $35,973 in outstanding loans to his own campaign, finished 2022 with a negative cash balance of $3,526.

Such committees for incumbents typically remain active during their time in office, allowing them to continue to collect contributions between elections. State law requires them to file annual as well as several election-year reports.

Hardin received two donations of $1,000 apiece, from BNSF Railway Co. and Invenergy, in the last two weeks before the Nov. 8 vote. Invenergy is a Chicago-based alternative-energy developer.

BNSF’s contribution raised its total 2022 donations to Hardin to $3,000, compared with $1,000 for Scotts Bluff County’s other railroad, Union Pacific.

Lease reported no additional donations over $1,000 in the last two weeks before the general election.

Among regional candidates to state-level boards, only defeated University of Nebraska Board of Regents District 7 candidate Matt Williams of Gothenburg reported substantial late donations in the campaign’s last two weeks.

Williams, who lost to Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City and finished eight years as District 36 state senator Jan. 3, received donations of $5,000 apiece from former NU Regent Howard Hawks and his wife, Rhonda. They raised the couple’s combined campaign donations to $17,500.

The Gothenburg banker, who announced his regents’ bid in 2021, raised $442,557 in donations to lead all state-level regional candidates. Nearly 42% of that total represented a transfer from his Unicameral campaign committee.

Wilmot, a former Nebraska State Board of Education member, didn’t enter the District 7 regents’ race until early 2022. Despite only $58,371 in donations — $20,000 of which came from then-Gov. and newly sworn-in U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts — she defeated Williams by 6,418 votes.

Victorious North Platte challenger Elizabeth Tegtmeier (State Board of Education, District 7) easily maintained her healthy fundraising margin over incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg.

Nebraska Public Service Commission District 5 member Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff was unopposed in the general election after narrowly unseating incumbent Mary Ridder of Callaway, the commission’s 2022 chairwoman, in the May 10 Republican primary.