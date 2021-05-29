Financial management software, Civic Center improvement bids awarded

The Gering City Council met for a brief meeting Monday, May 24, to discuss a few bids and other business.
Council president Michael Gillen presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Tony Kaufman.
City administrator Pat Heath advised the council to take the bid from Tyler Technology for the new financial management and utility billing system software and its implementation with a one-time cost of $256,688 for implementation and an annual cost of $53,082 for maintenance and support.
The city’s current financial management utility billing system was purchased back in 2007 and is being phased out, which is why it needs replacing.
“The software is basically obsolete,” Heath told the council.
Heath said the city received four bids, and the two finalists selected were Tyler Technology and Caselle. Despite Caselle being the cheaper option, Heath said Tyler Technology could provide all the modules requested in the city’s request for proposal (RFP).
Council member Susan Wiedeman asked if the costs would be in next year’s fiscal budget, or if any payments would need to be made before that.
Heath responded that Tyler Technology would need a down payment of about $35,000 to get started, as well as some other additional costs. He said the utility department would be able to cover those beginning costs and then budget the bulk of the cost in the next fiscal budget.
Heath also said that while the annual cost is more expensive than what the city pays for its current software, he believes it will really be a break even because of the time it will save staff to use it.
“It’s going to be much easier for staff,” he said. “My guess is that $53,000 may almost be a break even with staff time and what they have to do.”
The council voted 8-0 in favor of awarding the bid to Tyler Technology.
The council also voted unanimously for awarding a bid to Anderson Shaw Construction for $711,646.08 for improvements to the civic center, which include carpeting, doors, painting, restroom facilities and plumbing, and for awarding a bid to Robinson Electric for $166,086 for lighting improvements to the civic center. The goal is to have this project completed within 90 days, or no later than Oct. 30, 2021, so that it is ready in time for the parties that come with the fall and winter holiday seasons.
They awarded the bid to Anderson Shaw, the second lowest bidder, because the first lowest made a note stating they would not participate in liquidated damages, which city attorney Matt Turman said was not fair for the other bidders because they were not given the same opportunity to modify their bids for liquidated damages.
Robinson Electric, who also did the original lighting system in 1993 and the upgrade to it a little over a decade ago, was the only bidder for the civic center lighting project.
Both projects will be paid for using the $500,000 Community Revitalization Grant the city received from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to be used for event centers and sports arenas stabilization. The rest of the cost will be taken care of with the downtown revitalization funds, Heath said.
The council also approved a special event permit to Kevin Mooney for the Men’s Club Member/Guest Golf Tournament to discharge fireworks on Friday, June 25 as a part of their family night. They also approved an Ag Estate Dwelling Survey for a property outside city limits but within the jurisdiction. There was no discussion for either item and were both approved unanimously. Council member Cody Bohl gave an update from the airport authority meeting.