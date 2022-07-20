Finding diversity: Community helps spot area wildlife during BioBlitz at Wildcat Hills

On Saturday, July 16th, the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies gave the public a chance to pitch in during its annual BioBlitz at the Wildcat Hills.

Participants in the BioBlitz help count all of the species from birds to reptiles that call the area home.

The BioBlitz kicked off on Friday with a dinner and orientation. There was some fun sprinkled in with nature trivia and a sunset outing.

The Saturday events started at 8 a.m. to take advantage of cooler temperatures, Laura Smedsrud, with the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, said.

“Birds are out in the morning and it’s nicer (outside). Then we do insects, wildflowers and reptiles,” she said.

While the event is fun for adults and youth alike, it is also a good learning opportunity, Smedsrud said.

“(BioBlitz) is community science,” she said. “We teach kids that anybody can be a scientist. This morning is like the gateway, so kids can get comfortable being outside. They can then go and do this in the backyard.”

After the bird count, there was a wildflower outing and insect investigation. The morning wrapped up with a reptile survey.

“Everybody is usually pretty excited for the reptiles,” Delanie Bruce, the education manager for Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, said.

To assist with the reptile survey, covered boards are set out to help attract them.

With the BioBlitz participants a safe distance away, Amanda Filipi, the outdoor education specialist at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center, lifts them up in hopes of revealing a snake. Using a hook or her hands, depending on the species of the snake, she will let participants observe it from a safe distance, Bruce said.

Bruce said they spotted a one-eyed toad and five varieties of milkweed on Friday.

Bruce said there have been some pretty interesting discoveries during the BioBlitz.

“We’ve had hummingbirds out here before. We can get a couple of different hummingbird species from Colorado. We’ve had a violet green swallow, which is exciting because a lot of people don’t see swallows up close. This one is pretty striking. It’s all white underneath with a shiny green head and back. That one was pretty exciting to see,” she said.

Filipi said there is something for everybody at the BioBlitz.

“Some people get really excited about flowers. Last year, we caught a deer on one of our trail cameras, so that was pretty cool. We’ve seen some really cool lizards,” she said.

The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies had quite a bit more help for this year’s BioBlitz, Bruce said. Last year, there were two families consisting of eight people who attended the event. This year, there were around 30 people registered.