Firefighters come together to train

Burkhardt had been checking off skills in the beginning level incident command. With the differing topography of Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Areas, firefighters were able to practice grassland and forestry skills, Burkhardt said.

During the exercise, planes from the Nebraska Forestry Service and helicopters from the Nebraska National Guard dropped retardant and water. BlackHawk helicopters could drop 250 gallons to more than 2,000 gallons of water, depending on the size of the helicopter.

It’s not often that departments get to train with air support, though “it is something that comes up in real life,” Sanders said.

One official noted that firefighters need to learn how to communicate effectively with air support to drop retardant in specific places, as each drop is costly. Practice also benefits the pilots.

“We want to make sure in an incident that we are getting the resources where we need it,” Sanders said.

Firefighters are also able to come together and establish a comfort level with departments that may respond to area wildfires.