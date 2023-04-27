Sixty-six days into the new year of 1887, the town of Gering came into existence south of the North Platte River. The city’s first official business established was a post office, with Oscar Gardner serving as the first postmaster. After business people opened a pioneer store and general merchandise store, Asa Butler (A.B.) Wood opened a newspaper.

Wood, age 21, arrived in Gering to open up a newspaper and recorded the news, events and major happenings of the community. He later served as postmaster and was elected to the Nebraska State Senate.

History of the Name

The first Gering Courier published April 27, 1887, with the tagline “First of all, the news.” The Courier and town got their namesake in honor of Martin Gering. Gering and Oscar Gardner opened the town’s pioneer store under the name of Gering & Gardner, according to “History of Western Nebraska” by G.L. Shumway. Gering also opened the town’s first bank, the Bank of Gering. As one of eight men in the Gering Joint Stock Company, Gering offered significant financial support in the construction of the new city, so the townsfolk named it in his honor, according to the National Register of Historic Place form with the U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service. A.B. Wood was another member of the stock company.

However, the town’s name would have a different spelling, had not Martin changed his last name after his immigration to the United States. Martin Gehring was born in Germany in the 1830s and later moved to the States with financial support from a brother who lived in Pennsylvania. Shumway’s book says the brothers changed their name to the easier spelling of Gering.

When the townsfolk convened to incorporate Gering as a village, it was part of Cheyenne County, which had been in existence nearly 20 years prior to the founding of Gering. At that time, there was no county agricultural society; Gering organized one and had it recognized as the Cheyenne County Fair Association on Aug. 5, 1887. Gering hosted the Cheyenne County Fair for several years even after the town became part of Scotts Bluff County. (The county fair later moved to Mitchell and remains the site to this day.) That spurred Sidney to organize its own association; however, it was too late. That is until the county lines were redrawn, putting Gering’s association outside of Cheyenne County. The Cheyenne County association headquarters and home of the county fair moved to Bayard until more county divisions put Bayard in Morrill County.

With the division of Cheyenne County into smaller counties, the Courier played a pivotal role to ensure Gering was named the county seat of the newly formed Scotts Bluff County. However, the paper had competition when members of the Mitchell valley solicited the help of E. B. Peck, who published a paper called the Mitchell Quirt. The paper was called the “sQuirt” during its two- to-three-month existence, with one edition featuring 35 articles by Peck berating A.B. Wood, according to “Fifty Years of Yesterdays.”

Gering was named the county seat, which assured local citizens that their local paper would report on government activities. The only other sources of government news were papers printed in Sidney, 75 miles away.

Amenities grow

U.S. Census Scotts Bluff County population growth Year Population % Increase 1890 1,888 1900 2,552 35 1910 8,355 227 1920 20,710 148 1930 28,644 38

As the town’s amenities grew, so did the population. According to U.S. Census, Scotts Bluff County’s population increased by 1,417% between 1890 and 1930 from 1,888 people to 28,644 people. With an influx of business and citizens also came controversies such as how to get the mail. The mail sometimes came by Camp Clarke and other times by Kimball, according to “Pioneer Tales of Western Nebraska.” Citizens wanted the mail to come from Redington, Nebraska — a town in Morrill County — as it was quicker. The confusion persisted for several months until a post office was established in town in October 1887.

Gering leaders then began the new town project, which concerned many farmers at the time. However, the new development also attracted a comparable share of business from the old town. While the citizens became divided out of loyalty to the old town and new town, the Courier remained loyal to the old town, while managing to remain on good speaking terms with citizens on both side of the issue. However, some people disliked that “the paper did not call the proponents of the new town harsh names.”

That paved the way for a new paper called the Gering Wasp to enter the community. The paper was subsidized and under the guidance of G.J. Long, who published a paper at McGrew. Contrary to the public’s expectations, the Wasp did not attack the new town folk. Many citizens discussed the idea of purchasing the Courier but did not as the price was not agreeable.

Despite the quarrels, Gering survived with the new town plan discarded for a strategic move to petition the state railway commission to remove the train station to a new and specified location. The idea was to have an attractive passenger station built. After a public hearing, the railroad company made the move, a change that marked the beginning of the end of the so-called “Scabtown” project. The original Gering station was later moved to Mitchell.

The city’s first directory was printed July 25, 1889, with an estimated population of about 400 people. However, historians suspect the published directory included citizens who did not live in town but did business or work within the city.

Gering’s earliest publication

As the Courier turns 136, it shares a rich history with diverse newspapers. The Gering Courier holds the record for earliest publication within the North Platte Valley only by a week, according to the “Pioneer Tales of Western Nebraska.” The Minatare Trumpet printed a week after the Courier, under the leadership of John F. Ringler of Lincoln. The paper published for roughly two years, at which time the paper changed ownership and the name became Our House. Owner John Dyer sold the paper to the Courier’s publisher and for a short time the Courier printed an edition of the Courier — Our Home for Minatare. That edition was later removed.

Another news competitor focused on the cause of the populists, known then as the farmers alliance movement. Allison Snyder established the Independent Union, but its existence was short-lived when the publisher moved to Cheyenne. Later, Wm. A. Hale founded the Nebraska Homestead, a democratic organ. The Homestead operated as a Gering newspaper until the Burlington railroad had completed its line to Mitchell. Then-owner George E. Mark moved his plant from Gering to Mitchell and called it the Index, still in operation today. Gering residents also saw the Twin City Times and Gering Midwest open and later shuttered. After the Courier absorbed the Midwest, no other newspaper has opened in Gering.

However, other newspapers were printed in Gering, including the Ashford Advocate, the McGrew Messenger and the Nebraska Odd Fellow; the first issue of the Torrington Telegram was made in the Courier office. “The old Washington hand press and material was taken from here to Torrington to continue its publication,” as recorded in “Pioneer Tales of Western Nebraska.” The Courier also printed The Hammer, an engineering publication, in 1912-1913 and The Farmers and Workingman’s Industrial Union, a magazine style that published several months in 1919. The Business Farmer was also printed in the Courier building for several years.

Scottsbluff saw rapid population growth due to the construction of the Burlington Railroad along the north side of the North Platte River that reached the city in 1900. The city’s population surpassed Gering as the construction of the Union Pacific Railroad along the south side of the river came 11 years later. A.B. Wood saw a potential for a newspaper in Scottsbluff, so he, along with former employee, Harry Wisner, purchased the Herald and the Star to consolidate them into the Scottsbluff Star-Herald. The Scottsbluff Star was originally the Mitchell Star but was renamed after the paper moved from Mitchell to Scottsbluff a year after opening in 1907. The Scottsbluff Herald was founded by Ernest Mood in 1900.

The Gering Courier building, located at 1428 10th St. in Gering, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Oct. 15, 2004. The building was constructed in 1915 and was the third building used for the publishing of pioneer newspaperman Wood, according to the National Register of Historic Places form. The two-story building is located in downtown Gering and displays the Colonial Revival and Neo-Classical styles of construction.

According to “Fifty Years of Yesterdays,” Wood entered an agreement to have a frame building constructed for a newspaper after members of the Gering Joint Stock Company encouraged him to move to Gering.

Within the agreement for Wood to move to Gering, he wrote, “should install a plant and publish a paper here, in return which the townsite company would erect a frame building 14 X 20 feet in size and sell it to me at cost, which would (and was) repaid by me wholly in advertising. In addition to the building, the lot upon which it was located was to be deeded to me.”

The $8,000 building was completed in January 1915, with Wood proclaiming in the Jan. 1, 1915, Gering Courier edition as “the most complete newspaper building in the state outside of the big cities.”

The iconic clock on the building was originally affixed to the Gering National Bank building directly across the street. It was moved to the Courier building in 1960. The building also saw updates and expansions. The back of the building that faces east has a one-story extension to accommodate a pressroom expansion in the 1950s. There were also updates to the front doors and first-story windows. Inside, guests will see the restored 1915 style with a tin ceiling, the fireproof vault and woodwork.

Although this building remains the historic marker for the Courier’s early years, it was the third building occupied by the Courier staff. The Courier’s operations had outgrown the previous two locations.

The Courier building is now used as a law office.

Gering was founded by pioneers who sought a better life out west and whose visions shaped the businesses and expansion of the Panhandle for decades. One of those pioneers was A.B. Wood, who brought his passion for news to the valley without losing focus on the purpose of local journalism: First of all, the news.