Local tourism leaders spent the final day of National Tourism Week gearing people up for a large scale event occurring this summer — USA Cycling Gravel National Championships taking place in Gering on Sept. 9.

Aaron Raines, who is among the local organizers for the races, spoke enthusiastically during the “Salute to Tourism” Luncheon held at the Gering Civic Center Friday, May 12. It was the culmination of activities that local tourism leaders, Gering Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks and Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy spearheaded to highlight tourism and its economic impact last week.

Raines, who has headed Gering’s Robidoux Rendezvous, talked about the growth in gravel cycling that has occurred through the years. The Robidoux Rendezvous has seen significant growth since it started in 2015. “He just wanted a race in town. He accomplished that. I think like 75-80 people showed up the first year ... Contrast that with last year, we had over 600 riders register.”

Raines said people came from Maine, Florida and Arkansas, to name just a few, to ride in the Robidoux Rendezvous. He said he estimates that just 2% of riders came from the area.

Gravel cycling can be varied, depending on the event, he explained.

Raines, who has been involved in cycling events through his job and also in riding, said, “...Gravel is sort of a nebulous thing that really doesn’t have, you know, an exact definition. You might be used to marathons or baseball (which are defined). Gravel events, the rules are going to be different, there’s going to be different distances, different prices, different categories, all this kind of stuff.”

For some riders at a gravel race, they are trying to accomplish specific goals, such as qualifying for a specific race. For others, it will be about having fun. The motivations will be different, depending on the riders goal.

At the USA Cycling Gravel National Championships, Raines said there will be elite competitors, those who will be riding in the 350-mile race that will take riders through scenic areas such as the Wildcat Hills, Robidoux Pass and touch into Cheyenne County. Those riders will be competing for the $60,000 purse that is being offered for the inaugural event. Requirements will include holding a USA Cycling racing membership and other qualifications.

Other categories will be more open, with categories in men, women and even a non-binary category. People from ages 11 to 90 plus will be able to compete, according to the USA Gravel National Championships website.

“It’s the first one, so we don’t really know how many to expect. We’ll have a better idea next year, but, based on other national championships, we’re thinking anywhere from 1,500 and 2,500 participants.”

Those participants will participate in ancillary activities, and on average, will bring two to three people with them.

“So that’s a lot of people in town over the course of probably a week to three or four days,” he said. Events such as an expo are being planned. People are also being asked to consider opening their homes up for lodging or to volunteer.

As USA Cycling advertises the championship on its social media, winners are announced and followers share, Raines said it’s hard to put a pin on the exposure that the area will get by hosting the national championship. However, he said, pointing to successes of other communities that host gravel races, it can be significant.

“You can’t pay for the amount of reach that some of this stuff gets,” he said, noting that because this is the first national championship, “it’s really a big deal.”

Audience members were receptive to Raines’ presentation, and generated a few follow up questions.

For information about volunteering or helping with the event in some manner, officials have previously announced a contact form is available: visitgering.com/usa-cycling-gravel-nationals.

To learn more about eligibility and race details, visit http://gravelnats.usacycling.org/. Riders must be USA Cycling members with a domestic racing license to register. Registration will open on Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. (MT).