Food options galore available at OT Days

When Oregon Trail Days start up in Gering, guests will have a plethora of events to visit and food options to choose from.

The festivities will start with a kick-off block party and street dance in downtown Gering on Thursday, July 7. Platte Valley Companies will host this event, which had previously been called a barbecue.

“We just felt that changing the name a little bit to block party makes it fun and festive and really great for families,” Platte Valley Companies Marketing Director Amy Doll said.

Meals at the block party will cost $5 apiece. Though the name may have changed, barbecue is still on the menu in the form of pulled pork sandwiches. Volunteers from the Platte Valley Companies will serve the meals.

On Friday, July 8, guests can enjoy food from around the globe at the OT Days’ annual International Food Fair.

“We have a vendor that’s going to do gyros. We’ve got some street tacos, Indian tacos, corn on the cob. We’ve got popcorn stands, snow cones ... pretty much everything you’d want to eat is going to be down there,” food fair organizer Jodi Ruzicka said.

This event will also occur along Tenth Street in downtown Gering. The food fair will span from the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse to the Gering Civic Center. Aside from food, other features include a custom car show, a bounce house and square dancing.

This event will take place between 5 and 9 p.m.

“It’s fun to go downtown and see people you haven’t seen in a long time. It’s just a really fun event for families to get out,” Ruzicka said. “I love working with these vendors because they’re all local people ... and I love seeing how many people show up.”

After the Oregon Trail Days parade on Saturday, visitors can head to the Legacy of the Plains Museum for a luncheon. Similar to the kick-off block party, it had been referred to as a barbecue in the past, but the museum’s executive director Dave Wolf said luncheon is a more accurate term.

Prices at the Legacy of the Plains luncheon are $5 for a sloppy joe or sloppy dog meal and $3 for a hot dog meal. Meals include chips, cookies, vegetables and drinks.

“I think we had a great turnout last year and what this does is it reminds people of the great facilities that we have ... we’re proud to be a part of the awesome event that is Oregon Trail Days,” Wolf said.

The museum’s outbuildings will be open, but non-members will need to pay the regular admission price to view the exhibits in the main building. The luncheon will take place from noon until 2 p.m.

Towards the end of the festivities, from 6:30 — 9 p.m. on Saturday, the Oregon Trail Days building at 1125 J St. in Gering will play host to a beer and wine tasting event. The Tangled Tumbleweed restaurant in Scottsbluff will provide food and drinks.

“I’m not exactly sure what Tangled Tumbleweed will bring in, but all their food is just fantastic,” organizer Tracey Bentley said.

Gabriel the Brute will provide musical entertainment at the beer and wine tasting. Tickets are $3 and can only be bought at the event itself.

Other food options include Old Settlers luncheons at noon in the Gering Civic Center on July 8 and July 9.

Additionally, a benefit pancake feed at Gardner Park will support the Gering High School girls’ softball team. This will be held between 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.