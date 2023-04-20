Opening day has arrived for Gering High School’s production of “Footloose.” Several members of the cast were eager to share their thoughts about how the characters and their relationships make the show something that no one should miss.

“Footloose” tells the story of high school boy Ren McCormack, played by Dominic Marostica, who moves from Chicago to the small town of Bomont. A recent tragedy has prompted the Rev. Shaw Moore, played by Wyatt Soule, to push for a ban on dancing. Ren and the town’s young people, including new best friend Willard, played by Maddux Janecek, and the reverend’s rebellious daughter Ariel, played by Kaitlyn Peterson, stand up for their right to dance. In doing so, they help the town move on to happier days.

Despite its reputation as a feel-good show with a focus on dancing, the cast said that “Footloose” is actually one of the most human and emotional stories of which they’ve had a chance to be a part. In fact, Marostica said that Ren was a challenging character to learn not because of his many dance numbers, but because of his many different relationships and the ways in which they change throughout the course of the show.

“One of the hardest things about learning Ren as a character is that he has a lot of different relationships with a lot of different people,” he said. “Ren goes through a change in this musical regarding his relationships, and that was the hardest thing to overcome.”

One of those relationships is with his best friend, Willard. Though they soon become close, their relationship has a bit of a rocky start.

“In their first scene, Willard is trying to pick a fight,” Janecek said. “So it goes from very brief enemies to quick friends who have each other’s back throughout the whole rest of the show, whether it comes to girls or fighting the town council.

Soule and Peterson have the opportunity to portray another important relationship with their volatile father/daughter dynamic. Thankfully, the pair had plenty of practice in another setting earlier this year.

“We spent the majority of the speech season playing a father and daughter in a duet,” Soule said. “But these characters are a lot different. It’s almost passive-aggressive, like things are one inch away from a full out argument in every scene and conversation. That’s something I found interesting about learning the part, mastering that balance.”

Peterson said that Ariel’s relationship with her father culminates in their joint realization that despite their differences, they’re both doing their best to deal with the same problem in their own ways.

“While they’re in their separate worlds, they’re both dealing with the exact same thing, which leads to a mutual respect,” she said.

A similar discovery is made between Rev. Moore and Ren, who represent both sides of the show’s central conflict. Soule and Marostica said that the resolution reached between their characters makes for one of the most unique and impactful endings they’ve ever encountered.

“It’s not exactly a conventional climax,” Soule said. “It doesn’t have a battle or a giant death scene. It’s just an argument where we come to understand each other. I found that it’s very different, but in the best way. It’s something you don’t see every day, and it’s something that I think will stick in the audience’s memories.”

Marostica agreed, stating the lesson that he takes away from his scenes with Soule.

“It just shows how two people who are different can grow and learn from each other.”

As for the show’s romantic leads, Marostica and Peterson said that the relationship between Ren and Ariel has more depth than many other love stories because of what they represent and how they support one another.

“It isn’t all about the love, it’s more about teaching each other how to open up about what they’re experiencing and what they’re closing themselves off from,” Marostica said.

Peterson’s perspective on the relationship involves the fact that Ren and Ariel both had particular needs that can only be met by each other.

“Ariel brings Ren into the town because they’re able to talk about things that no one else really talks about. It’s a connection he hasn’t really had with anyone else in the town,” she said. “In the same way, Ren is Ariel’s way of being able to leave the town and not have to worry about the pressures that everyone else is facing… They’re able to talk about the things that happened in a way that doesn’t have a biased viewpoint.”

All four actors said that they’re very proud of the show they’re about to put on, and encouraged everyone to come out and see the capabilities of the cast, led by a strong roster of seniors.

“Vocally. this is the strongest cast we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Janecek said. “The male vocalists are strong, the female vocalists are strong, the groups are strong, the chorus sounds great.”

Soule added that the show does a great job of featuring its cast in comparison to other shows he’s been a part of, which typically focus on a small group of main characters and leave the rest in the background.

“There are so many different kinds of scenes,” he said. “There’s comedy, there’s a lot of emotion, anger, everything. Almost every main character has a large number that they’re a part of, and I think it just creates such a great dynamic.”

“Footloose” opens tonight at 7 p.m. in the Gering High School auditorium. Shows are also available on Friday and Saturday evenings, also at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchase now at bit.ly/3ZK1bp5.